Global Taxifolin Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Purity, Application and Region.

The global taxifolin market was documented US$ 2.97 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 4.44 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.4 % during a forecast period. Huge demand and supply for the natural antioxidant in developing end-user sector is expected to cover 50% market growth.

Market Definition:

Taxifolin is identified as dihydroquercetin which fits to the family of flavanonols. Taxifolin retains brilliant properties for instance antibacterial, antifungal, anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant and is beneficial for human health. Taxifolin is essentially found in plant-based foods like vegetable and fruits and in beverages, vinegars ripened in cherry wood. Further, taxifolin have key application in order to prevent oxidative stress over and above to defend body counter to free extremists. It acts as anti-cancer agent during chemotherapy.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Growth Fundamentals:

Growing end-use requests of taxifolin is observed in the medical, healthcare, agriculture, food and other sector in arrears to its brilliant properties like antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, antifungal, and antioxidant considered as the foremost influence driving the global taxifolin market growth. Moreover, increasing usage of taxifolin in food processing owing to its capability to enhance the shelf life of food and beverages hence noticeable growth in meat processing, dairy products and in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are documented as another factor estimated to lift the targeted market demand throughout the growing period.

Another market driving factor is noteworthy advances and growth in the medicine and healthcare which have been fuelling the market growth.

For instance, taxifolin acts as an effective inhibitor of ovarian cancer cell growth. Also, taxifolin derivatives have anti-proliferative properties over murine skin fibroblasts and breast cancer cells. Besides, taxifolin has the resistant property to the effect of oxidation and light. Thus, aforesaid aspects are enhancing the overall taxifolin demand in the arena of cosmetics and medicine. On the other hand, prominent growth observed in agriculture is propelling the market demand in targeted sector as taxifolin is used to boost plant growth.

Factors like presence of substitute to taxifolin like quercetin considered as a prominent factor expected to pull the global taxifolin market over the forecasted period.

Taxifolin Market Segment analysis:

By the application segment, medicine held a significant market share during the projected period. Attributed to the increase in health care product manufacturing industries across the globe expected to raise the market value in the coming years. The popularity of taxifolin is unstoppable in the same segment as it helps to boost blood flow to muscle and myocardium. It is also being consumed in the production of sports supplements and other related products though the demand for such product is escalating amongst growing population and increasing awareness about fitness and wellness.

Taxifolin Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia Pacific is ranked second on a panel in terms of pharmaceutical and healthcare development thus APAC estimated to account for a leading share of 52.0% by 2027 in the taxifolin market. The number of industries and manufacturing activities are increasing in this region with rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries like Japan, India, and End-users such as food and beverages, cosmetics is growing constantly in the region. Growth in the geriatric population and several health issues amongst these populaces are expected to boost the market demand in APAC region. China is also estimated to propel the taxifolin market growth in the Asia Pacific Region. China has the largest manufacturing unit, accounted for a prominent market driver in the region.

For the same segment, North America is expected to dominate the taxifolin market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Developed regions like the U.S and Canada are considered as the major contributors to the taxifolin market growth in the North American region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Taxifolin Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Taxifolin Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Taxifolin Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Taxifolin Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Taxifolin Market

Global Taxifolin Market, Purity

• Purity ≥95%

• Purity <95%

Global Taxifolin Market, By Application

• Food and Beverages

• Healthcare Products

• Medicine

• Cosmetics

• Agriculture

• Others

Global Taxifolin Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Taxifolin Market,

• Linjiang Jianwei Biotech Co. Ltd

• Hangzhou J&H Chemical Co., Ltd

• JW Health Products

• Kingherbs Ltd

• Kalenika Group

• Cayman Chemical

• Adooq Bioscience

• Hefei Lifeon Pharma

• Tianbao Bio-Tech

• Yunnan Hande

• Shanghai Jinhe

• Hainan Yew Pharm

• Manhay

• Merck KGaA

• LKT Labs

• Ametis JSC

• Abcam plc

