Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 –by Radar type, Frequency band, Mode, Application and Region

Global synthetic aperture radar market was valued US$ 2.50 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast year.

Global synthetic aperture radar market is segmented into radar type, frequency band, application, mode and region. Based on radar type, the global synthetic aperture radar market can be classified into Airborne Weather Radar and Space-based Weather Radar. In terms of application, global synthetic aperture radar market is fragmented into defense, public safety, environmental monitoring, and commercial natural resource exploration. By region, global synthetic aperture radar market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The growing placement of space-based radars owing to long-range propagation characteristics of radar signals and complex evidence dispensation capability of modern digital electronics to provide high-resolution imagery are driving the growth in the Global synthetic aperture radar market. However, high initial cost hamper the growth in Global synthetic aperture radar market.

Space-based synthetic aperture radar is projected to continue to dominate the revenue global synthetic aperture radar market. Space-based synthetic aperture radar segment services offers microwave illuminators and operating frequencies that makes the sensor imaging unaffected by hostile weather conditions.

Defense based applications are estimated to garner highest market margins over the forecast period. Synthetic aperture radar is used for substantial applications such as aircrafts and satellites that prove contributory in tracking missiles and translation the images of the territory and targets below the airborne vehicles.

North America dominated the synthetic aperture radar market share over the forecast period owing to the increased demand for radar systems in surveillance activities. In accumulation, the U.S. military is exchanging its heirloom radars with advanced synthetic aperture radars, which helps to rise the evolution of the synthetic aperture radar market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market for automotive including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market for automotive dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market for automotive size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market for automotive the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report for Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market:

Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market, by Radar Type

• Airborne radar

• Space based radar

Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market, by Frequency Band

• X Band

• L Band

• C Band

• S Band

Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market, by Application

• Defense

• Public Safety

• Environmental Monitoring

• Commercial

• Natural Resource Exploration

Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market, by Mode

• Multimode

• Single Mode

Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East

• Latin America

Key players in the Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Raytheon Company

• Thales Group

• Airbus Defence and Space

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• SSTL

• MDA Information Systems

• Sandia National Laboratories

• ASELSAN AS

• BAE Systems

• Cobham PLC

• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

• Harris Corporation

• IMSAR LLC

• Leonardo SpA

• Maxar Technologies Ltd

• Meta Sensing Group

• Saab AB

• SAR AERO

• SRC Inc.

