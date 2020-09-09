Global Syngas & Derivatives Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Production Technology, Gasifier Type, Feedstock, Application, and Region.

Global Syngas & Derivatives Market is expected to reach 611,133 MWth by 2027, at CAGR of 13.2% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



Global Syngas & Derivatives Market Overview:

A product obtained by the process of gasification is syngas and the core application of syngas is generating electricity. Synthesis gas is known as syngas which is a fuel gas that mainly consists of hydrogen, carbon monoxide and some amount of carbon dioxide. Syngas is always assumed as the best option for the liquid and gaseous fuel production. The growth in the fuel and electricity applications, global urbanization, new oil and gas reserves, availability of natural gas and gas reserves and the developments in the infrastructure are increasing demand for syngas & derivatives.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Syngas & Derivatives Market Dynamics:

An increase in the demand for electricity and fuels are expected to drive the growth in the syngas and derivatives market. The rise in environmental concern is one of the key drivers for the growth of the syngas & derivatives market. New production plants of syngas are being constructed worldwide along with the rising Polygeneration, which is the key aspect that is driving the syngas and derivatives market. The syngas is extensively used application areas like chemical production, which includes methanol, oxo-chemicals, ammonia, dimethyl ether, and hydrogen. Methanol is further used to produce derivatives like, olefins and formaldehyde. An increase in the use of derivatives in various industrial applications is expected to drive growth in the market.

Factors Such as the high capital investments and the long duration required to build the operational plant with the installation of hi-tech gasification techniques are affecting the market adversely. The most challenging factor for the syngas & derivatives market is its plant required to be built in such areas where there is the continuous availability of the feedstock.

The rise in environmental concern and urban waste is expected to increase in the energy management demand for biomass and its derivatives. The biomass conversion process includes the tar, ammonia, and hydrogen sulfide, which are expected to increase concerns about the cleaning process. It provides new frontiers for enhancing the production units and develops efficient storage and disposal systems.

Global Syngas & Derivatives Market Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the XX % growth in the global syngas & derivatives market during the forecast period (2020-2027). The growth in the market is attributed to the foremost contribution is from emerging Asian countries like China, India, and Japan. The growing energy sector in the region is expected to have a positive effect on the growth of the syngas and derivatives market. The abundant coal reserves in China are driving the syngas & derivatives industry in the region.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Syngas & Derivatives Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Syngas & Derivatives Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Syngas & Derivatives Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Syngas & Derivatives Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report for Global Syngas & Derivatives Market:

Global Syngas & Derivatives Market, By Production Technology

• Steam Reforming

• Partial Oxidation

• Autothermal Reforming

• Biomass Gasification

• Others (Plasma Gasification, Heat Exchange Reforming, and Underground Coal Gasification)

Global Syngas & Derivatives Market, By Gasifier Type

• Fixed (Moving) Bed Gasifier

• Entrained Flow Gasifier

• Fluidized Bed Gasifier

• Others (Plasma Arc Gasifier and Black Liquor Gasifier)

Global Syngas & Derivatives Market, By Feedstock

• Coal

• Natural Gas

• Petroleum Byproducts

• Biomass/Waste

• Others (Petcoke, Plastic Waste, and Medical Waste)

Global Syngas & Derivatives Market, By Application

• Chemicals, by derivative

Methanol

Ammonia

FT Synthesis Products

• Fuels, by form

Liquid Fuels

Gaseous Fuels

• Electricity, by source

Hydrogen

Direct Syngas Consumption

Global Syngas & Derivatives Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Global Syngas & Derivatives, Key Market Players

• Sasol Limited

• Haldor Topsoe A/S

• Air Liquide S.A.

• Siemens AG

• Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

• KBR Inc.

• Linde plc

• BASF SE

• TechnipFMC PLC

• McDermott International, Inc.

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

• Chiyoda Corporation

• Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc.

• Yara International ASA

• Methanex Corporation

• CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

• The Dow Chemical Company

• John Wood Group PLC

• Syngas Technology LLC

• Sasol Ltd.

• Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. N.V.

• Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

• AMEC Foster Wheeler Plc.

