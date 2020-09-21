Global Swabbing Robots Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Product Type, Application and Region.

Global swabbing robots market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

There are basically two types of swabbing robots available in the market, one to use in industrial applications and other to use in healthcare applications. Industrial swabbing robots are the automated machines which are basically used to lubricate moulds to form glass bottles during production process. Healthcare swabbing robots are used to take a swab test to detect the infected patients from the distance.

Market Dynamics

A swabbing robot market has been seeing ample growth from the past few years. The growth of the swabbing robots is primarily driven by a large-scale adoption of swabbing robots in glass container industries across the globe. Increasing need for healthy and safe working environment, ongoing advancements in technologies and rising demand from glass industries to improve the profitability are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, growing spread of COVID-19 pandemic and rising need to take swab tests of the infected person without human contact is expected to create more future opportunities in the global swabbing robot market. However, high initial manufacturing cost of both industrial and healthcare swabbing robots is the major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Swabbing Robots Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, industrial swabbing robot dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to witness steady growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to a growing installation of swabbing robots in glass container industry across the globe. Increasing production of various glass bottles and rising adoption of industrial swabbing robots to increase productivity and to improve workers safety is driving the growth of the market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/70620

Alternatively, the healthcare swabbing robots are projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. An increasing advancement and development in robotic technology and rising production of healthcare swabbing robots to collect samples for lab analysis and to enable safe and effective mass testing for corona virus is expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, rising innovations to produce smart swab robots by using smartphone is driving the growth of the market. For example, in 2020, India based robotics engineer has developed a COVID-19 smart swab robot to collect test samples of corona virus. This robots reduces the need of human contacts, thus helps to reduce the spread of this infectious virus. Also, in July-Aug 2020, Taiwan’s Brain Navi Biotechnology Co., Ltd has developed an innovative swab robot to automatically test nasal swab to avoid infections and to shield healthcare workers by reducing staff-patient contact. These ongoing innovations are further expected to expand the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Swabbing Robots Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growing cases of COVID-19 infected people and rising need to treat them by instant swab test is driving the market. Thus, growing technological advancements and introduction of smart swab robots by researchers is driving the growth of the market in the region. Also, increasing introductions of various automated robots for swab testing, to deliver medicines to patients and entry of new start ups in the robotics industry is further propelling the growth of the market in the NA region.

However, Europe is witnessing the fastest growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The countries such as the UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy are dominating the market in the region. Rising investments in research infrastructure, growing production of throat swabbing robots to detect the infectious disease and rising need to reduce human contact is attributed to the growth of the market in the region. For instance, in 2020, the new start-up named as Lifeline Robotics has manufactured an autonomous throat swabbing robot to test for the novel corona virus. This swabbing robot is capable of taking automated swabbing process hardly in seven minutes and the swab itself 25 seconds.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Swabbing Robots Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Swabbing Robots Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Swabbing Robots Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Swabbing Robots Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/70620

The Scope of Global Swabbing Robots Market

Global Swabbing Robots Market, By Product Type

• Industrial Swabbing Robots

• Healthcare Swabbing Robots

Global Swabbing Robots Market, By Application

• Engineering Purchase

• Engineering Leasing

• Clinical Applications

Global Swabbing Robots Market, By Region

• North America

 US

 Canada

• Europe

 UK

 France

 Germany

 Italy

 Spain

 Norway

 Russia

• Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Malaysia

 Indonesia

• South America

 Brazil

 Mexico

 Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

Global Swabbing Robots Market, Key Players

• Novaxion

• Heye International

• Socabelec

• Xpar Vision

• Orora

• British Glass

• Cheng San Engineering & Trading Pte Ltd

• Condat

• Vetropack Group

• Bucher Emhart Glass

• Flokontrol

• Amazon.com

• Hanson Robotics

• KUKA

• Lifeline Robotics

• Zhen Robotics

• Brain Navi Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

• Ava Robotics

• XX

• XX

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Swabbing Robots Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Swabbing Robots Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Swabbing Robots Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Swabbing Robots Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Swabbing Robots Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Swabbing Robots Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Swabbing Robots Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Swabbing Robots by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Swabbing Robots Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Swabbing Robots Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Swabbing Robots Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Swabbing Robots Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-swabbing-robots-market/70620/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com