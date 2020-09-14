Global Surface and Fire Protection Coating Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By, Type, Application, and Region.

The global surface and fire protection coating market was valued US$ XX.5 Bn and is expected to reach XX.86 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of X.15% during a forecast period.

Market Definition:

Surface and fire protection coating are products mainly engineered due to their protective and functional properties. These coating are used for protection against corrosion and fire in the numerous industries as well as commercial sector. Constituents like polyurethane, epoxy and moisture-cure-urethane, and related polymers are widely used in the process of manufacturing of these coatings which finds numerous application in the developing end-users.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The market is going to observe huge demand owing to the fire related accident in numerous sectors including oil and gas, chemical, automotive and others. As these protection coating materials have wonderful efficiency and widely accepted in the surface protection from receiving corrosion due to several environmental impact. In industrial sector protection from corrosion and fire resistance is the major concern amongst the manufacturer leading the market demand. Hence, the market has enormous opportunities as the manufacturing units are determining to utilise the surface and fire protection coatings in order to avoid unintentional accidents. Furthermore, development in the construction sector with huge growth in the infrastructure industry is obliged to adopt surface and fire protection coatings at construction workstation owing to huge popularity in the sector and alertness about the refuge and protection. The surface and fire protection market is also observing a significant growth in the commercial and residential subdivision and also provide protection from equipment related fire accidents.

On the contrary, presence of substitutes and fluctuation in the raw materials cost will remain the hindering factor for the global surface and fire protection coating market.

Surface and Fire Protection Coating Market Segment analysis:

By the application segment, growth in building construction industries is driving the overall market growth since long. High demand from the industrial and residential sector in construction workplace highly demanding for the surface and fire protection coatings and are widely accepted and utilized in structural steel, wall, construction equipment, pipes, roofing, and other applications. Properties which is attracting the vendors to invest and the various end-users to use for these targeted coating include fire resistance, abrasion resistance, UV light resistance, vapor permeability, gloss retention, and high weathering resistance are fuelling its demand among above-mentioned applications. Furthermore, availability in type such as water based, solvent-borne, and powder-based as per suitability is another factor propelling the market growth in the construction sector.

Surface and Fire Protection Coating Market Regional Analysis:

Geopolitically, amongst numerous developing economies APAC is expected to dominate the surface and fire protection coating market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4 % during the forecast period. Developing regions like India, China, and Japan are considered the major contributors for the surface and fire protection coating market growth in the Asia Pacific region owing to the significant growth in the industries such as automotive, marine, construction, oil and gas and further. Factors such rapid industrialization, end-users, and urbanization specifically in India and China are expected to boost the demand for surface and fire protection coating in the region. The implementation of newer technologies, growth in number of accidents, and increasing disposable income in the developing economies in the APAC region are the major factors that are expected to lift the global surface and fire protection coating market in the near future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Surface and Fire Protection Coating Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Surface and Fire Protection Coating Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Surface and Fire Protection Coating Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Surface and Fire Protection Coating Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Surface and Fire Protection Coating Market

Global Surface and Fire Protection Coating market, By Type

• Solvent-Based Coatings

• Water-Based Coatings

• Powder Coatings

Global Surface and Fire Protection Coating market, By Application

• Building and Construction

• Automotive

• Residential

• Oil and Gas

• Marine

• Steel

• Ship

• Other

Global Surface and Fire Protection Coating Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Surface and Fire Protection Coating Market,

• Contego International

• Flame Control Coatings

• RPM International

• Sherwin Williams

• DowDuPont

• Chugoku Marine Paints

• Diamond-Vogel

• Firefree Coatings

• Kansai Paints

• Nullifire

• Pyrotech

• Asian Paints

• Hempel

• No-Burn

• Akzo Nobel

• Masco

• Jotun

• BASF

• Carpoly

