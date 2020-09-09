Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Production Method, Application and Region.

Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market was valued US$ 6.95 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 10.60 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.22 % during a forecast period.

Growing personal care industry, specifically in emerging economies, rising consciousness towards personal hygiene,and growing birth rate and expanding the base of geriatrics are moving up the demand for baby and adult diapers, which in turn is boosting the market growth. The rising focus of end-use industries on product innovation is also projected to help the market gain significant growth in the forecast period. (2019-2026)

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Continuous innovation in super absorbent polymers outcomes in the generation of its bio-derived types and government activities for preserving cleanliness by endorsing the usage of disposable personal care products are expected to provide several opportunities for the development of the global super absorbent polymers market. Fluctuation in the prices and uncertainty in the availability of raw material, which is used in the production of super absorbent polymer and strict regulations especially in developed countries for the use of synthetic materials for healthcare usage are some of the challenges for the growth of superabsorbent polymers market.

A polysaccharide is a natural superabsorbent polymer, which is the most attractive type for investment in the superabsorbent polymer market owing to the rise in the focus of key players on bio-based superabsorbent polymers and raising awareness among consumers. Polysaccharides are the minimum expensive and most ample available renewable organic material.

On the other hand, Sodium polyacrylate is estimated to share significant growth in the global super absorbent polymer market. Sodium polyacrylate is the most widely preferred polymer owing to the ability to absorb as much as 400–800 times water than its mass. These polymers are also the most generally used type in personal hygiene products like baby diapers, adult continence products, sanitary napkins, and agricultural applications.

Baby Diapers are expected to grow at a high rate of CAGR during the forecast period with the introduction of superabsorbent polymers. . Raising awareness among the population about hygiene in developing countries like India and China are expected to increase the demand for superabsorbent polymers. The Asia Pacific is projected to be a leading region in the global super absorbent polymer market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the high hygiene consciousness among the populace, which is fuelling the demand for adult incontinence and female hygiene products. Growing disposable income and raising awareness about sanitization in the developing countries are also positively impelling the growth of the superabsorbent polymer market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global super absorbent polymer market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global super absorbent polymer market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market

Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market, By Type

• Synthetic

o Sodium Polyacrylate

o Polyacrylamide Copolymer

o Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymer

o Others

• Natural

o Polyvinyl Alcohol

o Polysaccharides

o Polyitaconic Acid

o Polypeptide

Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market, By Production Method

• Suspension Polymerization

• Solution Polymerization

• Gel Polymerization

Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market, By Application

• Personal Care

o Adult Incontinence Products

o Sanitary Napkins

o Baby Diapers

o Nappy Pads

o Urinary Bag

• Healthcare

o Wound Dressing

o Medical Waste Solidification

o Super absorbent Mat

• Agriculture & Horticulture

o Seed Coating

o Root Dipping

o Soil Broadcasting

o Flower beds

o Ornamental gardens

• Others

Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market

• Nippon Shokubai

• Emerging Technologies Inc.

• BASF

• Evonik Industries AG

• Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co.

• LG Chemical Ltd

• SDP Global Co., Ltd

• Formosa Plastics Corp

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Yixing Danson Technology

• Satellite Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

• Shandong Nuoer Bio-Tech Co., Ltd

• KAO Corporation

• High Smart Commodity Co., Ltd.

• Xitao Polymer Co., Ltd

• Soco

• Chinafloc

• Acuro Organics Limited

• Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd

• A.B. Enterprises

• Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Co., Ltd.

• Quanzhou Banglida Technology Industry Co., Ltd

• Zhejiang Satellite Petro-Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Zhejiang Weilong Polymer Material Co., Ltd.

• Jinan Haoyue Absorbent Materials Co., Ltd.

