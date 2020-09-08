Global Sulfur Market : Industry analysis and Forecast by End-User Industry and by Region.

Global Sulfur Market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 3.71% during the forecast.

Major driving factors for sulfur market is rising demand from the fertilizer manufacturing sector, capacity expansion of petroleum refining plants and increasing usage of sulfur for vulcanization of rubber. Stringent environmental regulations regarding emissions hinders the market. Toxicity nature and reaction with moist air produces mist, which has severe irritant effect on eyes, skin & air passage has resulted into restriction on its use in some application. Phosphoric acid production to increase with the reduction of SSP and End use Industry in healthcare sector for skin treatment.

Chemicals processing segment dominates the sulfur market. Sulfur is used in the manufacturing processes of carbon sulfides, sulfhydryl, sulfite, and sulfuric acids, and sulfurous gas, paper, insecticides, fungicides, dyestuffs, and numerous other products. Other important uses comprise the production of pigments, detergents, fibers, petroleum products, sheet metal, explosives, storage batteries and etc. Important use of elemental sulfur is in fertilizers as a soil nutrient in its own right, particularly where there is a deficiency of sulfur in the soil. About 90% of sulfur produced or extracted is used to make sulfur dioxide, which is then converted to sulfuric acid. The majority of the acid is used in the production of phosphate fertilizers, a vital component in the provision of food. Rubber processing is expected to have the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. In rubber processing, sulfur is used in the vulcanization of rubber.

Industrial grade constitute 90 % market owing to its wide usage in chemical processing industry. While in pharmaceutical grade of sulfur is used for production of drugs. The impact of the progress of sulfur therapeutics is instrumental to the evolution of the pharmaceutical industry. Sulfur-derived functional groups can be found in a broad range of pharmaceuticals and natural products. Sulfonamides, thioethers, sulfones and penicillin are the most common scaffolds in sulfur containing drugs.

Asia-Pacific dominated the demand for sulfur market, and is also expected to register highest growth during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, China retain as the largest market for sulfur. China is the leading global producer of Sulfur in all forms. China is the world’s leading producer of pyrites, more than 50% of its sulfur in all forms coming from that source. The demand for sulfur in the country is majorly driven by end-user industries, including chemical processing, fertilizer, and rubber processing industries.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding sulfur market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in sulfur market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Sulfur Market

Global Sulfur Market, by the product:

• Pharmaceutical Grade

• Industrial Grade

Global Sulfur Market, By End-user industry:

• Fertilizers

• Chemical Processing

• Metal Manufacturing

• Petroleum Refining

• Others

Global Sulfur Market, By Region:

• North America

• South America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player analyzed in the Report:

• Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

• Chemtrade Logistics

• Enersul Limited

• Guangzhou Petrochemical

• Marathon Petroleum Company LLC

• National Est. For Agricultural and Industrial Sulphur

• Norilsk Nickel

• OAO Gazprom

• Oxbow Carbon LLC

• PVS Chemicals Inc

• Qatar International Petroleum Marketing Company Ltd

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC

• Sinopec Corp.

• The Saudi Arabian Oil Company

• Tengizchevroil LLP

• Tianjin Petrochemical

• Valero Energy Corporation

