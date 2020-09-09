Global Sulfur Bentonite Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Type, Application and Region.

The global sulfur bentonite market was calculated US$ XX Bn in terms of value and is expected to reach X.46 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.12% during a forecast period.

The requirement of healthy crop production with high yield using fertilizers are estimated to cover 45% of sulfur bentonite market growth.

Market Size:

Sulfur bentonite is conventional sulphatic fertilizer comprises of sulfur and bentonite earthen. As sulfur bentonite consists of 90% sulfur that is used in the production of numerous fertilizers which is utmost amongst other types of sulfated fertilizers. Sulfur bentonite, an important constituent of amino acid, is a micronutrient which is used in refining the metabolic functions of plants. Hence, it augments the productivity of numerous other nutrients that are vital for good crop yield.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The intensifying usage of by-products of sulfur bentonite reinforces the emergent potential of the targeted market. Worldwide awareness for the material is growing since it offers numerous facility for the farmers in terms of wide production of the plant by providing nutrients during the entire growing-season which is helping fertilizers market in various terms to collect the attention form investors and thus will help global sulfur bentonite market to grow. Furthermore, advances in chemical engineering and science are offering essential to ensure high crop yield and quality. Sulfur bentonite is extremely getting approved by nutrient sectors, as it helps to achieve effective nutrients management tools for food as well as non-food crops, which will drive the market growth in the long run. Moreover, sulfur bentonites are utilized in the farming of fruits, seeds, cereal, vegetables, and oilseeds, since these fertilizers help to intensify the yield production.

Moreover, speedy growth in the R&D to afford low-cost polymer coating to produce coated controlled released fertilizers. Rapid progress in crop disease due to unfavorable environment or process of harvesting and availability of fertile land across the globe is fuelling the global controlled-release fertilizer market growth. Rising commercialization of sulfur-containing fertilizers is anticipated to report a huge thrust to the growth of the sulfur bentonite market during the forecasted period.

However, high product costs and presence of substitutes in the market are expected to restrict the market growth.

Sulfur Bentonite Market Segment analysis:

By the application segment, the oilseeds segment is expected to remain the dominant sector and accounted for over 40% of the global share in 2019. Sulfur bentonite is used to boost oil content and to increase yield for foremost oilseeds including sunflower, rapeseed, groundnut, soybean, and others. This segment will witness a compounded annual growth rate of around X.X% from 2019 to 2027. Growing agriculture division in terms of research and development for the production of oilseed is projected to show major demand for the sulfur bentonite fertilizers in near future. Furthermore, sulfur coated fertilizers are also available in the granular form, they are widely used as stabilizers and oilseeds cultivation in China, India, and the United states. Some benefits related with the use of sulfur bentonite for the oilseeds cultivation includes low emission of soil PH for alkaline soil, helps to increase the growth rate of roots, increases nitrogen utilization micronutrients and phosphates uptakes thus attracting the producers to use the product hence gaining the attention from present market vendors which is expected to boost the market demand by the end of 2027.

Sulfur Bentonite Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the sulfur bentonite market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of X.35 % during the forecast period owing to the existence of impressive key players in the market. Developing regions like India, China, and Japan are considered major contributors to the sulfur bentonite market growth. In 2019, recorded production of the targeted market in China was 18.23 Mn and expected to maintain constant growth as the growing population will generate the huge need for the provision of fertilizers and are the major factors generating the growth of this market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Sulfur Bentonite Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Sulfur Bentonite Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Sulfur Bentonite Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Sulfur Bentonite Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Sulfur Bentonite Market

Global Sulfur Bentonite market, By Type

• Sulphur-90%

• Sulphur-85%

• Others

Global Sulfur Bentonite market, By Application

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Cereals and Crops

• Oilseeds

• Others

Global Sulfur Bentonite Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Sulfur Bentonite Market,

• Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO)

• National Fertilizer Limited (NFL)

• NEAIS (Said Ali Ghodran Group)

• Coromandel International Limited

• Sohar Sulphur Fertilizers (SSF)

• Aries (Amarak Chemicals)

• Abu Dhabi Fertilizer Industries

• National Sulfur Fertilizer

• H Sulphur Corp

• Coogee Chemicals

• Zafaran Industrial Group

• Devco Australia

• Chung Kwang

• NTCS Group

• Tiger-Sul

• DFPCL

