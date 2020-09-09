Global Sulfamic Acid Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Type, Application and Region.

The global sulfamic acid market was valued US$ X.23 Bn and is expected to reach X.X2 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.5% during a forecast period.

Market Definition:

Sulfamic acid is an odorless and hygroscopic white crystalline solid which is water soluble. Sulfamic acid is a pure acid, present in pellets form once mixed through an inert required ingredient. Pellets form have huge industrial applications.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Greater demand for functionality and performance drives the demand for global sulfamic acid market during the forecast period. Growing popularity for the personal care product amongst the youth with growing disposable income in developing and developed economies like India, China, Canada, Japan are increasing demand for sulfamic acid in numerous sectors. Hence, vigorous market growth is observed in the personal care product escalating the global sulfamic acid market. Owing to the product characteristics like safe for use therefore rise in the demand for the product is documented. Huge adoption and major spending on the cosmetic product is considered as another propelling factor for the market growth. Additionally, sulfamic acid have broad application in industrial sector as sulfamic acid is water soluble compound widely accepted as a cleaning agent. Rise in population and their bending interest towards upgraded nutrition-rich food crops that demand considerable extents of fertilizers likely to push the global sulfamic acid market.

Factors to hamper the market growth is recognized as extended norm of sulfamic acid that lead to cancer together with fluctuation in materials cost expected to hinder the sulfamic acid market during the forecast period.

Sulfamic Acid Market Segment analysis:

By application, dyes and pigments end-user segment is probably expected to develop at a constant rate. As it is most dominating segments amongst other expected to secure a share of 40% by the end of 2027. Major application of sulfamic acid involved in manufacturing of dyes and pigment is that it helps to remove excess of nitrides during diazotization reaction. Dyes and pigments division is estimated to embrace the major market value during the proposed timespan, accounting for XX Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The key application of dyes and pigment is observed in textile, paints, plastic, cosmetics, food, fabric and thus, the growth in demand for above mentioned sectors is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for sulfamic acid in the coming years. As sulfamic acid have high strength, durability and conducts electricity; so it will drive the market growth.

Sulfamic Acid Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the sulfamic acid market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Developing regions like India, China, and Japan are considered the major contributors for the sulfamic acid market growth in the Asia Pacific region owing to the increasing acceptance of cosmetics along with intensifying concerns about the water purification process expected to open several employment across the region. In 2019, market size was calculated US$ XX Bn while in China, market size was valued XX Bn and expected to increase by US$ XX Bn in the coming years. Furthermore, recent COVID-19 pandemic outbreak will negatively hinder the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. Europe will also contribute to the overall market in the forecasted period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Sulfamic Acid Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Sulfamic Acid Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Sulfamic Acid Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Sulfamic Acid Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Sulfamic Acid Market

Global Sulfamic Acid Market, By Type

• Liquid

• Powder

• Crystal

• Others

Global Sulfamic Acid Market, By Application

• Agriculture/Animal Feed

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceutical

• Metal Finishing

• Dyes & Pigments

• Paper & Pulp

• Cosmetics

• Others

Global Sulfamic Acid Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Sulfamic Acid Market,

• AkzoNobel N.V

• Jiangsu Yazhong

• Nissan Chemical

• Raviraj Chemicals

• Palm Commodities

• Mingda Chemical

• Yantai Sanding

• Laizhou Jinxing

• Shandong Xingda

• Nanjing Jinzhang

• Laizhou Guangcheng

• DuPont

