Global Steel Rebar Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By End-User, Process, Type, Finished Type and Region.

Global Steel Rebar Market was valued US$ 106.50 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach 170.20 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.04 % during a forecast period.

Rebar is referred to as a steel reinforcement bar, which is used as a tensioning device in the construction industry generally for concrete reinforcement. Steel rebar is the adaptable constructional material, which is extensively used to hold and reinforce the concrete in a compressed state.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The rapid expansion of the construction industry across the globe is one of the key factors in the global steel rebar market. Steel rebar offers advantages like reduce wastage, minimalize overlapping at joints, which helps in infrastructure development are the main factor boosting the growth of the global steel rebar market. Additionally, an innovative thermo-mechanical technology, which helps in enhancing the quality of steel rebar, and unique features of steel rebar like high tension, ductility, provide perfect shaped beams, and columns with an accurate quantity of cover concrete are some of the driving factors, which are expected to boom the steel rebar market over the forecast period.

The deformed steel rebar is expected to dominate the global steel rebar market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the key properties offered by these steel rebar like minimum slippage and enhanced mechanical anchoring supporting product penetration. Increasing construction of highways, bridges & buildings, and public utilities owing to growing economic and demographic trends are expected to drive the global steel rebar market. Growing smart city projects financed by public-private partnerships will also propel the product application scope.

Electric Arc Furnace is expected to lead the global steel rebar market. The processes, which are used in the manufacture of steel are blast furnace and electric arc furnace. Among these, the electric arc furnace is less energy exhaustive and is more efficient than the blast furnace. It usages steel scrap and the enhancement to steel scrap, direct reduced iron (DRI). The increasing steel scrap will also drive the usage of EAF. The other driving factors for the growth of electric arc furnace are the low asset cost, operational cost, and government policies.

The Asia-Pacific is projected to share significant growth in the global steel rebar market. The growth in the market can be attributed to the rising manufacturing industry, escalating construction technology, government initiatives to encourage steel use. Increasing demand for steel rebar for concrete reinforcement and the existence of domestic steel trades are also expected to drive the steel rebar market in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global steel rebar market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global steel rebar market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Steel Rebar Market :

Global Steel Rebar Market, ByEnd-User

• Infrastructure

• Housing

• Industrial

Global Steel Rebar Market,By Process

• Basic Oxygen Steelmaking

• Electric Arc Furnace

Global Steel Rebar Market,By Type

• Deformed

• Mild

Global Steel Rebar Market,By Finished Type

• Black rebar

• Epoxy coated rebar

• Fabricated rebar

Global Steel Rebar Market,By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

• Tata Steel

• Arcelormittal

• Gerdau SA

• Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

• Essar Steel

• Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

• Steel Dynamics

• Steelasia Manufacturing Corporation

• Mechel OAO

• Evraz PLC

• Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

• Kobe Steel

• Sohar Steel LLC

• Celsa Steel UK

• Jiangsu Shagang Group

• Acerinox S.A.

• Hyundai Steel

• The Conco Companies

• Posco Ss Vina

• Barnes Reinforcing Industries

• Byer Steel

• Daido Steel

• NJR Steel

