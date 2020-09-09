Global Sports Mouth Guard Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Global Sports Mouth Guard Market was valued US$ 172 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Sports Mouth Guard Market Drivers:

A mouth guard is a type of sports accessory. They are commonly held in place by clenching the teeth together. It is used to decrease harshness and avoid the incidence of injuries like fractures. For example, radicular and coronal fractures of the alveolar processes. Again, corpus fractures of the mandible, the gonial angles, and the condyle. Thermoplastics is used to make sports mouth guards. Sports mouth guards are used in contact sports to avoid injuries while playing. It is used by sportspersons as well as people who are not connected to games. Sports mouth guards are used in contact sports like boxing, football, basketball, hockey, baseball, and mixed martial arts, etc.

Nowadays, in non-contact sports like gymnastics, skateboarding, and mountain biking, etc. mouth guards are needed for safety purposes. Rising sports activities globally and new technics of manufacturers to develop products on the basis of design, structure, size, colors, etc. are some factors to drive the global mouth guard market in the coming years.

20 million players globally participated in contact sports. Approximately 36% of injuries happened, out of these 10-20% are facial injuries. In that case, to avoid such injuries, the use of mouth guards is beneficial to players. This factor improved demand for a mouth guard and create a good impact on the growth of the global mouth guard market.

Increasing awareness about health benefits due to physical activities rise the growth of the sports mouth guard market

In the last few years, people are spending more money to purchase sports equipment globally, so rising spending on sports equipment gives excellent growth for the sports equipment industry, which, in turn, drives the global sports mouth guard market in the future. Again, people are showing more alertness about health and health benefits which are attained by physical activities, sports is included in it. This factor also drives the global sports mouth guard market.

Rising participation in sports events is to drive the global sports mouth guard market

Due to national as well as international sports events, people are attracted to sports activities. This factor is main for the growth in demand for this product. Many youngsters are crazy about games like Olympics, Asian Games, Ultimate Fighting Championship, and Commonwealth Games. Due to this reason, there is good demand for the product and ultimately it boosts the global sports mouth guard market during the forecast period. Furthermore, sports events in school, college, and university levels are one of the main reasons to rise in growth in the global sports mouth guard market now and in the future.

Regional analysis:

Based on the region, the global mouth guard market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is the leading region in this market. In the USA, there are many participants of boxing games at International events that increase gradually, it creates a positive impact on product demand. In the Asia Pacific, countries like Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Australia show remarkable growth in the global mouth guard market due to the rising number of sports activities in this region. Again South America has prominent growth in the market due to an increase in participation in games like martial arts, boxing, and other contact sports.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Sports Mouth Guard Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecastedmarket size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Sports Mouth Guard Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Sports Mouth Guard Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Sports Mouth Guard Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Sports Mouth Guard Market

Global Sports Mouth Guard Market, By Product

• Ready-made or Stock Mouth Guard

• Mouth Form (Boil & Bite) Mouth Guard

• Custom-made Mouth Guard

Global Sports Mouth Guard Market, By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

Global Sports Mouth Guard Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Sports Mouth Guard Market

• Venum Predator

• Akervall Technologies Inc.

• Shock Doctor Inc.

• Opro

• Makura Sport

• MAX Mouthguards

• MOGO SPORT

• Fight Dentist

• Prolon

• Armourfit

• Bernhard Foerster GmbH

• Vettex

• GOBSMACKED Sports Mouthguards

• Brain Pad

• ShockDoctor

• ATI

• Decathlon

• Nike

• Opro Mouthguards

• Mueller

• Battle Sports Science

• Maxxmma

