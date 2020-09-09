Global Specialty Silicone Market -Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Type, End-Users and by Region.

Global Specialty Silicone Market was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Specialty Silicone Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long-term impact on the market.

Global Specialty Silicone Market Dynamics;

Silicones are polymers and include various synthetic compounds made up of siloxane. Silicones are anhydrous and water-soluble. They are used as conditioner in shampoos and rinse-out and leave-in conditioners. Silicones are heat resistant, water dispersible and stable at all temperatures they are used in various applications such as adhesives, fragrant lotion, moisturizer, cooking utensils, lubricants concealer, lip products, cooking utensils, medicines, and thermal and electric insulations. Various factors such as rapid growth in all end user industries, increasing demand from the skin lightning and other skin care products, rapid urbanisation and infrastructure development in emerging economies and increasing spending on construction and restoration activities in developed countries are mainly driving the global speciality silicone market over forecast period. Moreover, growing adoption of specialty silicones in aerospace and defence sector for various applications such as lubricants concealer, heat resistant is expected create lucrative opportunities over the forecast period.

Factors such as, stringent regulations pertaining to specialty silicones applications in personal care products, fluctuations in raw material prices, availability of substitute’s products are restraining the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Specialty Silicone Market is segmented by types, by end-user and by region. By types, silicone elastomer held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. Silicone elastomers has various beneficial properties such as resilience, high temperature stability, and general inertness. They are extensively used in applications such as dental, medical implants, aerospace, and automotive applications. Moreover, these elastomers are used in high temperature conditions as they are generally unaffected by extended exposure to temperatures.

By end user, Industrial Process end user segment held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for silicone materials in various industry process applications. Healthcare end user segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. Healthcare equipment manufacturers are widely adopting specialty silicones to manufacturer various medical equipments such surgical and respiratory masks, menstrual cups, syringe pistons, breast implants, pectoral implants, testicular implants, seals and condoms. Thus, this increasing adoption of specialty silicone in healthcare industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecast period.

By geography, APAC held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to growing population & rapid urbanisation and disposable income. Factors such as rapidly growing building and construction industry in countries such as India, China Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan and South Korea, growing electrical and electronics industry in ASEAN economies, increasing demand for healthcare, personal care, textiles products are driving the market growth in this region over the forecast period. Major European and North America speciality silicone manufacturers such as Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Momentive (U.S.) and Evonik Industries AG (Germany) are shifting their manufacturing bases in China, India and in other APAC countries to leverage untapped market opportunities, low manufacturing and labour costs.

APAC is followed by North America and Europe. North America is expected to hold xx% of market share over the forecast period owing to increasing demand from automobile and electronics industry. Europe is expected to hold the third largest market share in this market owing to increasing demand for specialty silicones from healthcare and cosmetic industry.

Global Specialty Silicone Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/70050

Report covers in depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, supply-side and demand side indicators and company profiles of market leaders, potential players ,and new entrants. Key players operating in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches and patents to increase their regional presence and business operations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Specialty Silicone Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Specialty Silicone Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Specialty Silicone Market Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Specialty Silicone Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Specialty Silicone Market

Global Specialty Silicone Market Segmentation by Type

• Silicone Elastomers

• Silicone Greases

• Silicone Surfactants

• Silicone Polish

• Silicone Textile Softeners

• Others

Global Specialty Silicone Market Segmentation by End-Users

• Textiles

• Healthcare

• Electronics

• Industrial Process

• Building and Construction

• Others

Global Specialty Silicone Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• South America

Global Specialty Silicone Market Major Players

• Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.)

• Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

• Momentive (U.S.)

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Company (Japan)

• Elkem AS (Norway)

• Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

• Siltech Corporation (Canada)

• AB Specialty Silicones (Illinois)

• KCC Basildon (U.K)

• Bellofram Group of Companies

• Chemsil Silicones Inc.

• CHT Germany GmbH

• Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd

• Innospec

• K. K. Chempro India Private Limited

• MESGO SpA

• Milliken & Company

• Momentive

• NUSIL

• Reiss Manufacturing

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd

• Supreme Silicones

• The Lubrizol Corporation

Global Specialty Silicone Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/70050

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com