Global Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Function, Application, and Region.

Global Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market was valued at US$ 109.2 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 137.2 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9 % during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Specialty Polystyrene Resin market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Specialty Polystyrene Resin market.

Polystyrene is a synthetic aromatic polymer that can be rigid, foamed, or an integral part of a copolymer. Copolymers include systems such as high impact polystyrene (HIPS) and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), which have wide use due to their improved impact resistance. Polystyrene resins are clear, brittle, inexpensive, thermoplastic with low melting points, the latter of which makes the polymer uniquely suited to the precision molding of small parts (such as plastic cutlery) as well as vacuum forming.

The major driving factor behind the Global Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market is increasing demand for protection from end-use industries such as packaging, building & construction, healthcare, and electrical & electronics.

Emphasis on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and strict government regulations on the construction of energy-efficient buildings with better insulation properties are expected to drive the demand for specialty polystyrene resin.

Based on the function, the protection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Specialty Polystyrene Resin market. It is likely to continue their dominance throughout the forecast period due to its increasing demand from industries such as automotive and building & construction. Specialty polystyrene resin includes tensile, bending absorbing impact, sudden force, load bearing and others which are mostly needed in industries.

Specialty polystyrene resin also used in the packaging application is made up of material types such as PS, PU, PO, and others including PVDF and PVC.

Specialty polystyrene resin is lightweight, composed of individual cells of low-density PS, and has high strength-to-weight ratio because its cells are not cross-linked, making them the perfect material for the protection function.

Based on the application, the protective packaging application is expected to account for the largest share of the Specialty polystyrene resin market during the forecast period. It is one of the finest packaging options for any high-value heavy products and industrial products, which are entirely protected and safe from transportation and handling risks. Specialty polystyrene resin packaging used in various products such as breakable pharmaceutical products, electronic components, electrical consumer goods, toys, and horticultural or garden products. These products reach consumers in perfect condition because of their specialty polystyrene resin packaging.

Specialty polystyrene resin-based packaging is cost-efficient, versatile, effective, and is easy to handle as it has no sharp edges or staples. Specialty polystyrene resin-based packaging foam adjusts to combined production systems. It can also protect sophisticated machinery from any damage.

Geographically, Asia Pacific Specialty polystyrene resin market is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region has emerged as the leading consumer and producer of specialty polystyrene resin. The growth of the specialty polystyrene resin market is primarily driven by the increasing use of plastic packaging for better performance in emerging economies such as India, China, Middle East, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, and Argentina. China continues to hold the largest market share in Asia Pacific as well as globally. The easy availability of low-cost labor and economical & accessible raw materials are driving foreign investments, which are increasing the production of specialty polystyrene resin in the region.

The North American and European specialty polystyrene resin products are appreciated for their high quality, and they enjoy significant brand recognition over many Asian products.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market:

Global Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market, by Function

• Protection

• Insulation

• Cushioning

• Others

Global Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market, by Application

• Protective Packaging

• Building & Construction

• Automotive & Transportation

• Electronics

• Healthcare

Global Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market:

• Sekisui Plastics Co., Ltd.

• NOVA Chemicals Corporation

• Synthos

• BASF SE

• SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF GmbH

• Atlas EPS

• VERSALIS

• SABIC

• LG Chem, Ltd

• BEWiSynbra Group AB

• Samsung Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd

• Total S.A.

• Trinseo

