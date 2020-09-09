Global SMT Placement Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, by Application, and Region.

Global SMT Placement Equipment Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 2.03 Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.



SMT (surface mount technology) component placement systems, usually called pick-and-place machines, are robotic machines, which are used to place surface-mount devices (SMDs) onto a printed circuit board (PCB). A key driver for the global SMT placement equipment market is the growing demand for PCBs. PCBs form the core of electronic devices and provide an electrically conductive path for many components such as capacitors, resistors, transistors, ICs, and diodes. Furthermore, factors of SMT in manufacturing includes reduced board cost, reduced material handling costs, and a controlled manufacturing process are drive the Global SMT Placement Equipment Market during forecast period. SMT components occupy small as of this only one-half to one-third of the space on the printed circuit board. The key Restraint factor of the market is SMDs is solder connections may be damaged by potting compounds going over thermal cycling. Manual prototype assembly or component-level repair is more difficult and needs skilled operators and more expensive tools, due to the small sizes and lead spacing’s of many SMDs.

Based on the application, the Global SMT Placement Equipment Market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Medical, Automotive and Telecommunications Equipment. The telecommunication equipment segment is leading SMT placement equipment market, thanks to Growing of telecommunications equipment expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products. Telecommunication equipment, the most prominent industries in India, will continue to contribute significantly to India’s GDP in the coming years. The mobile revolution and adoption of technologies such as WiMax and VoIP are requiring original manufacturing of various telecom products such as handsets, base stations, modems and VOIP phones, thus creating the demand for SMT equipment.

On the basis of region, Global SMT Placement Equipment market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the North America had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Because of steady economic growth in countries such as China and India. The region’s improved presence in electronics manufacturing and original design manufacturing businesses, in turn, is enhancing the demand for SMT equipment.

Key players operating in the SMT placement equipment market, Air-Vac Engineering, Assembléon, Cognex Corporation, Conceptronic, CyberOptics Corporation, Dover Technologies, Electro Scientific Industries Inc., Fuji Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Glenbrook Technologies Inc., Juki Automation Systems Inc., KLA- Tencor Corporation, Lixi Inc., Nordson Corporation, Orbotech Ltd., PPT Vision Inc., Teradyne Inc., Universal Instruments, Viasystems Group Inc., X-Tek Group Inc., and YXLON International FeinFocus GmbH.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global SMT Placement Equipment market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global SMT Placement Equipment market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global SMT Placement Equipment market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global SMT Placement Equipment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global SMT Placement Equipment market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global SMT Placement Equipment Market

Global SMT Placement Equipment Market, by Type

• High-Speed Type

• Medium-Speed Type

Global SMT Placement Equipment Market, by Application

• Consumer Electronics

• Medical

• Automotive

• Telecommunications Equipment

Global SMT Placement Equipment Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in the SMT Placement Equipment Market

• Air-Vac Engineering

• Assembléon

• Cognex Corporation

• Conceptronic

• CyberOptics Corporation

• Dover Technologies

• Electro Scientific Industries Inc.

• Fuji Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

• Glenbrook Technologies Inc.

• Juki Automation Systems Inc.

• KLA- Tencor Corporation

• Lixi Inc.

• Nordson Corporation

• Orbotech Ltd.

• PPT Vision Inc.

• Teradyne Inc.

• Universal Instruments,

• Viasystems Group Inc.

• X-Tek Group Inc.

• YXLON International GmbH.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: SMT Placement Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global SMT Placement Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global SMT Placement Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America SMT Placement Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe SMT Placement Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific SMT Placement Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America SMT Placement Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue SMT Placement Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global SMT Placement Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global SMT Placement Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global SMT Placement Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

