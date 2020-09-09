Global Smartphone Display Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Technology Type, Screen Size, Resolution, Distribution Channel and Region.

Global Smartphone Display market size was US$ 56.05 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 98.27 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.27% during forecast period.Display is used as an input device to the smartphones. The smartphone display can be thick or thin electronic display touch screen, which is designed by using glass, plastic, or other flexible substrates. These touch screen displays are sensitive to pressure.

Market Dynamics

The global smartphone display market research report presents the comprehensive analysis of growth drivers, restrain factors, challenges and opportunities about the market. The growing demand of smartphones and tablets are the major driving factors behind the growth of smartphone display market. The rise in adoption of smartphones by the consumers of all age and increasing smartphone sales are driving the growth of market. Furthermore, growing concerns regarding features of smartphone like display, size, camera quality, etc. are also key attributes in the growth of market.

Nevertheless, high cost of the display is the major restrain factor that could hamper the growth of market. The High-energy visible (HEV) light emitted from the screen of a smartphone can cause eye-strain, which is unsafe for the retina. Moreover, the repairing cost of smartphone display after damage is very expensive that could hamper the growth of smartphone display market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Smartphone Display Market: Segmentation Analysis

By technology type, TFT-LCD (Thin-Film Transistor Liquid-Crystal Display) segment dominated the smartphone display market in 2018. TFT-LCD is most commonly used in manufacturing of smartphone display. TFT technology improves the image quality such as addressability and contrast. These are cheaper in manufacturing cost and found on budget phones, feature phones, and lower-end smartphones. Furthermore, AMOLED (Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode) segment expected to dominate the market at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Rise in demand of high end smartphones with large display is driving the growth of the market. Nowadays, AMOLED displays are preferred over LCD display owing to its color reproduction capability, lightweight design, fast response time and high brightness.

By screen size, above 6 inches and 5.5 to 5.9 inches segments are dominated the market and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. The rising demand of the large user friendly smartphones is driving the growth of market. A larger display gives user the best viewing experience.

In Feb 2020, Samsung launches the Galaxy M31 in India with AMOLED display and size above 6 inches. In china, Huawei is the top smartphone brand. In Feb 2020, Huawei launches HUAWEI Mate Xs with powerful dual-screen smartphone display of 6.6-inch main screen and a 6.38-inch secondary screen. Apples the latest iPhone 11 pro have the display with rounded corners, these corners are within a standard rectangle with 6.46 inches screen size.

Global Smartphone Display Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The economies such as China, India, Japan and South Korea are dominated the market owing to the presence of smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, LG and others. Rise in adoption of new technologies related with mobile phone by many manufacturing industries across the region is also driving the growth of market. Furthermore, in large population countries such as India and China the number of smartphone users are high which leads to the growth of smartphone display market in the region.

Samsung Electronics a South Korean based company holds 1St ranking in mobile phone manufacturing and selling business with 31.38% Global Market Share as in 2019. Huawei and Xiaomi (MI) are the Chinese multinational companies and manufacturers holds 3rd and 4th ranking with 8.57% and 7.52% global market share in 2019.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Smartphone Display Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Smartphone Display Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Smartphone Display Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Smartphone Display Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Smartphone Display Market

Global Smartphone Display Market, By Technology Type

• LCD

o TFT

o IPS

o Super LCD

• LED

o AMOLED

o Super AMOLED

o Micro-LED

Global Smartphone Display Market, By Screen Size

• Above 6 inches

• 5.5 inches-5.9 inches

• 5 inches-5.4 inches

• Below 5 inches

Global Smartphone Display Market, By Resolution

• 4K (4096 x 2160)

• 2K (2560 x 1440)

• 1080p (1920 x 1080)

• 720p (1280 x 720)

Global Smartphone Display Market, By Distribution Channel

• OEMs

• Aftermarket

Global Smartphone Display Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Smartphone Display Market, Key Players

• Samsung

• LG

• Apple

• Xiaomi

• Huawei

• Tianma

• Japan Display Inc.

• AU Optronics

• Sharp

• Foxconn

• NEC

• BOE Technologies Group

• Chi Mei Corportion

• Visionox

• Ever Display

• Hannstar Display

• Toshiba Corporation

• InfoVision Optoelectronics

• Panasonic Corporation

• Sony Corporation

• Heyuan Zhongtou Communication Technology

• Oppo

• Vivo

• Lenovo

• One plus

• RealMe

• Celkon

• Iball

• Intex

• Lava

• HCL

• Pantech

• Acer

• HTC

