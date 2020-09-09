Global Smart Lock Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Lock Type, By Communication Protocol, By Vertical, By Geography.

Global Smart Lock Market is expected to reach USD 2,895.60 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Smart Lock MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The locking technology consisting of locks that can be operated with the help of unconventional means such as remote control and provide the user with alerts and tracking data about who entered or left the locked premise are called as smart locks.

Global Smart Lock Market is majorly segmented by type, communication proto-call, and industry vertical. By lock type, the market is segmented as Deadbolts, Lever Handles, Padlocks, and Other Locks. The market is segmented by communication proto-call, which includes Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Other Protocols. Under this, Bluetooth is expected to hold highest market share in the forecast period due to the ability of this protocol to maintain a balance between range, low power consumption, reliability, bandwidth, and cost. The Smart Lock is applicable in different verticals, including Commercial, Residential, Institution & Government, and Industrial.

Geographically, the Smart Lock Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to be the largest market for Smart Lock market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for enhanced home security levels and the growing popularity of integration of smart devices, such as tablets and smartphones, with smart locks in this region. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for smart locks.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Global Smart Lock Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the global Smart Lock Market.

• Global Smart Lock Market segmentation is on the basis of type, communication proto-call, industry vertical and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global Smart Lock Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study.

• Global Smart Lock Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the global Smart Lock Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Smart Lock Market.

Global Smart Lock Marketplace is growing with the presence of major companies holding a large market share.

Key Players Of the Global Smart Lock Market

• Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

• Onity, Inc.

• Master Lock Company LLC

• August Home

• Schlage

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Vivint, Inc.

• ASSA ABLOY AB

• UniKey Technologies Inc.

• Haven Lock, Inc.

• Samsung SDS Co. Ltd.

Key Target Audience:

• Smart Lock material manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers

• Smart Lock traders and distributors

• Research & development institutions

• Industry Associations

The Scope of the Global Smart Lock Market:

The research report segments the global Smart Lock Market based on type, communication proto-call, industry vertical, and geography

Global Smart Lock Market, By Lock Type:

• Deadbolts

• Lever Handles

• Padlocks

• Other Locks (Knob locks, rim/mortise locks and rim cylinders, and rim latch locks)

Global Smart Lock Market, By Communication Protocol:

• Bluetooth

• Wi-Fi

• Other Protocols (Zigbee, Z-Wave, Thread, and NFC, among others)

Global Smart Lock Market, By Vertical:

• Commercial

• Residential

• Institution & Government

• Industrial

Global Smart Lock Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of North America Global Smart Lock Market

• Breakdown of Europe Global Smart Lock Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Global Smart Lock Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Global Smart Lock Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Global Smart Lock Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Smart Lock Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Smart Lock Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Smart Lock Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Smart Lock Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Smart Lock Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Lock Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Smart Lock Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Smart Lock by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Smart Lock Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Lock Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Smart Lock Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

