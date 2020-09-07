Global Smart Display Market for Automotive : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Display Size, by Vehicle Type, by Display Technology, by Level of Autonomous Driving, by Application, and by Geography.

Global Smart Display Market for Automotive is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 6.04 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX %. Global Smart Display Market is segmented by display size, vehicle type, and display technology, level of autonomous driving and application and geography. Display Size is divided into 3”-5”, 6”-10”, and > 10”. Based on Vehicle Type market is classified as a light-duty vehicle and heavy-duty vehicle. Display Technology is sub-segmented into LED, TFT-LED, and Other Advanced Technologies. Level of Autonomous Driving is split into conventional and semi-autonomous. An application is an advanced instrument cluster display, center sack touchscreen display, rear seat touchscreen display. Geography-wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The growing number of automotive displays inside vehicles, the progress of developing semi-autonomous & autonomous vehicles, and increasing demand for safety & comfort features from consumers are likely to result in increased usage of smart display in the automotive industry. Furthermore, factors such as growing demand for luxury & innovation in-vehicle connectivity and safety technologies, are some of the factors driving the automotive smart display market. Increasing progress and advancements in autonomous vehicles with bigger and advanced displays is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, Light-duty vehicle segment is estimated to dominate the global smart display market for automotive. Giving to the Organization International des Constructors automobiles (OICA). Rising in the number of passenger cars, combined with increasing adoption of display applications, makes passenger cars the highest contributor to the smart display light-duty vehicle segment.

On the basis of application, center stack touchscreen displays will continue to grow at a steady pace, given their growing use in premium light-duty vehicles and heavy-duty vehicles. Smart Display Market would also be driven by the increase in consumer demand for center stack touchscreen displays in economic passenger cars in cost sensitive automotive markets of China, Brazil, India, and Russia.

In terms of geography, APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Automotive manufacturers are shifting their automobile manufacturing plants to developing countries and APAC region is now the home of many key companies involved in manufacturing automotive displays, tremendous vehicle production in developing economies like China and India will fuel the Smart Display Market for Automotive in APAC region.

Key players operating on the market are, Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch, Valeo SA, Continental, Japan Display Inc., AU Optronics Corporation, Yazaki Corporation, Kyocera Display Corporation, LG Display Co. Ltd. , Magna International Inc., Denso Corporation, Panasonic, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. , Alpine Electronics, Visteon Corporation, Pioneer Corporation.

The scope of Global Smart Display Market for Automotive is :

Global Smart Display Market For Automotive, By Display Size

• 3”-5”

• 6”-10”

• > 10”

Global Smart Display Market For Automotive, By Vehicle Type

• Light Duty Vehicle

• Heavy Duty Vehicle

Global Smart Display Market For Automotive, By Display Technology

• LED

• TFT-LED

• Other Advanced Technologies

Global Smart Display Market For Automotive, By Level of Autonomous Driving

• Conventional

• Semi-Autonomous

Global Smart Display Market For Automotive, By Application

• Advanced Instrument Cluster Display

• Centre Sack Touchscreen Display

• Rear Seat Touchscreen Display

Global Smart Display Market for Automotive, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Smart Display Market for Automotive Are:

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Robert Bosch

• Valeo SA

• Continental

• Japan Display Inc.

• AU Optronics Corporation

• Yazaki Corporation

• Kyocera Display Corporation

• LG Display Co. Ltd.

• Magna International Inc.

• Denso Corporation

• Panasonic

• Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

• Alpine Electronics

• Visteon Corporation

• Pioneer Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Smart Display Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Smart Display Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Smart Display Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Smart Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Smart Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Smart Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Smart Display by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Smart Display Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Display Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Smart Display Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

