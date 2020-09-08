Global Slip Additives Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Resin Type, Carrier Resin, Application, and Region.

Global Slip Additives Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.08% during forecast period.

The major drivers in the global slip additives market are increasing demand for slip additives across various end-use applications like food & beverages and consumer goods packaging. Also, increasing advancements in the packaging industry and increasing demand for bio-based slip additives are other key factors expected to support growth of the global slip additives market over the next few years. Various features offered by these materials like flexibility, toughness, relative transparency, and others are another factor estimated to increase the implementation of slip additives, which in turn is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Also, growing demand for plastic films in medical applications is another factor expected to increase slip additives demand, which in turn expected to drive the growth of the target market

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, stringent government and environmental regulations and fluctuating raw material prices are major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global slip additives market.

Based on the application segment, the global anti-slip additives market has been segmented into construction flooring, marine deck, and others. The marine deck segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because of the increasing size and load-carrying capacity of vessels, which has led to rising trade volumes with a focus on developing more durable and sturdier marine crafts. The growth in trade is leading the need to ensure the implementation of safety measures to hold the cargo and people onboard the ship. This is subsequently leading to the use of maritime deck coatings to ensure safety and reducing hazards.

Based on the type segment, the global anti-slip additives market has been segmented into aluminum oxide, silica, and others. The silica segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the growing demand for highly efficient, durable, and environment-friendly products.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, because of the increasing demand from emerging economies, like China, India, and South Korea because of the growing packaging sector and industrialization. Furthermore, because of the presence of major packaging manufacturing companies in the region, the global slip additives market is expected to witness significant growth.

This report segments the global slip additives market based on type, carrier resin, application, and region. It provides estimations for the overall value of the slip additives market and its sub-segments across various regions. A detailed analysis of key players operating in the global slip additives market has been conducted to provide insights into their businesses, products & services offered by them, key growth strategies implemented, and recent developments, like expansions and acquisitions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global slip additives market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global slip additives market.

Scope of the Global Slip Additives Market

Global Slip Additives Market, By Type

• Fatty Amides

o Erucamide

o Oleamide

o Stearamide

o Others

• Waxes & Polysiloxanes

• Others

Global Slip Additives Market, By Carrier Resin

• LDPE

• LLDPE

• HDPE

• PP

• Others

Global Slip Additives Market, By Application

• Packaging

o Food & Beverage

o Consumer Goods

o Healthcare

o Others

• Non-Packaging

Global Slip Additives Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Slip Additives Market

• Henkel

• H.B. Fuller

• 3M Company

• Arkema

• Hexcel Corporation

• Cytec Solvay Group

• Royal Ten Cate

• Master Bond

• Nusil

• Axiom Materials, Inc.

• Lord Corporation

• Bondline Electronic Adhesives

• AI Carrier Resin

• Gurit

• Fastel Adhesives and Substrate Products

• Rogers Corporation

• Plitek

• Gluetex

• Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

• HMT Manufacturing

• Everad Adhesives

• Permabond

• Protavic International

• L&L Products

Major Table Slip Additives Market of Contents Report



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Slip Additives Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Global Slip Additives Market Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

4.8. Global Slip Additives Market Competitive Landscape

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global Slip Additives Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Slip Additives Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

