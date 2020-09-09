Global Set Top Box IC Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Platform and Region.

Global set top box IC market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Set top box (STB) is a device which allows TV sets to receive and decode source signals and then display on the display device such as television screen. Set top box integrated circuit (IC) is the small electronic component which is mounted inside the set top box circuitry to perform variety of functions such as receiving and converting the signals into content, control & connectivity, AV, supply and protection.

Market Dynamics

The surge in the adoption of set top boxes and smart TVs and growing market for media and entertainment industry across the globe are the major driving factors behind the growth of set top box IC market. Growing technological advancements in set top box ICs to provide 3DHD TV experience to consumers, growing market for integrated circuit and consumer electrics industry and mandatory government regulations in developing economies to adopt set top box devices over traditional broadcasting solutions are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, services and solutions offered by set top box ICs, such as Set top box IC are helping to deliver value added services such as low cost, video-on-demand (VOD), digital rights management and electronic program guide are further propelling the growth of the market.

However, rising inclinations towards Smartphone based OTT platform and online streaming services are the major restraining factors that could restrict the growth of the market.

Global Set Top Box IC Market: Market Overview

Television is the main entertainment choice of the people across the globe. The set top box IC market has been seeing ample growth from the past ten years. The growth of STB ICs is primarily driven by the growing adoption and implementation of set top boxes in the homes across the globe. Major set-top-box manufacturers from the world are adopting advanced and latest single-chip decoder ICs by leading IC manufacturing companies such as STMicroelectronics, in various home-entertainment products such as set top boxes for global markets, which is ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

Growing adoption of DTT and DTH platform in the countries such as the US, Europe and in high populous countries such as China and India is creating more opportunities for the development of advanced set top box ICs in the market. For instance, India with the second largest population in the world is the major country which is contributing in the global set top box market. For instance, as on 31 Dec 2019, India had 69.98 million active pay DTH subscribers and it is estimated that the country will have 76.6 million DTH subscribers by the end of 2020. Rising market strategies by the major set top box makers is further creating demand for set top box ICs in the market. For example, in 2018, Dish TV merged with Videocon d2h which will create a largest DTH provider in India.

By platform, the global set top box IC market is segmented into cable, satellite, DTH, DTT and IPTV. The DTT and DTH segments are projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of DTT and DTH technology users across the globe.

Global Set Top Box IC Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The developing economies such as China, India, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the growing market for set top boxes in the APAC region.

Increasing adoption of various digital entertainment solutions by the urban and rural populations, improving lifestyle, increasing mergers between top set top box manufacturers, rising adoption of HD TV sets and rapid growth in the DTT and DTH platforms are driving the growth of the market in the APAC region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Set Top Box IC Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Set Top Box IC Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Set Top Box IC Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Set Top Box IC Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Set Top Box IC Market

Global Set Top Box IC Market, By Platform

• Cable

• Satellite

• DTH

• DTT

• IPTV

Global Set Top Box IC Market, By Region

• North America

 US

 Canada

• Europe

 UK

 France

 Germany

 Italy

 Spain

 Norway

 Russia

• Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Malaysia

 Indonesia

• South America

 Brazil

 Mexico

 Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

Global Set Top Box IC Market, Key Players

• STMicroelectronics

• Texas Instrument

• Semtech Corporation

• ON Semiconductor

• Broadcom

• Infineon

• SILERGY CORP

• Delta Electronics

• Montage Technology

• AMS AG

• MStar

• Hangzhou Nationalchip Science&Technology Co., Ltd.

• ALi Corporation

• Macronix International Co., Ltd

• Winbond

