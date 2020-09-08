GLOBAL SECURITY AND VULNERABILITY MANAGEMENT MARKET SWOT ANALYSIS AND KEY GROWTH METHODOLOGIES | IBM CORPORATION, MCAFEE, LLC, MICRO FOCUS, TRIPWIRE, INC., SYMANTEC CORPORATION, SKYBOX SECURITY

Global security and vulnerability management market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 10.28% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

If you are involved in the Security and Vulnerability Management industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market By Type (Solutions, Services), End User (SMBs, Enterprise), Verticals (BFSI, Government & Defence, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Retail, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa). – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Market Competitors: Security and Vulnerability Management Industry

Few of the major competitors currently working in global security and vulnerability management market are Dell, IBM Corporation, McAfee, LLC, Micro Focus, Tripwire, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Skybox Security, Inc., AlienVault, Qualys, Inc., Tenable, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Rapid7, FUJITSU and NetSPI LLC among others.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing cyber-crimes and cyber threats will propel the market growth

Growing need for enterprise security is driving the growth of the market

Increasing demand for big data and cloud computing is also boosting the market growth

Government regulations for vulnerability may fuel the market in the forecast period

Regional and Country-level Analysis

To comprehend Global Security and Vulnerability Management market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Security and Vulnerability Management market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents, all the information, statistics and data included in this Security and Vulnerability Management report is gathered from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. To succeed in this competitive market place, market research report plays a very important role by offering important and consequential market insights for your business.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, NetSPI LLC, has announced the launch of NetSPI Resolve, which is a vulnerability management solution that gives an end-to-end solution. It helps the customers to fix vulnerabilities faster for security of their data. This development helps the company to enhance their product portfolio

In January 2017, Tata Communications has launched the global availability of their vulnerability management service (VMS). This VMS is a part of managed security services suite and it is built on QualysGuard vulnerability management and compliance solutions. This development helps the company to cater more customers globally

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

