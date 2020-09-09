Global Savory Snacks Market Research Analysis of COVID 19 | PepsiCo Inc., Kellogg Company, Kraft Heinz Company

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Top Players Listed in the Savory Snacks Market Report are: PepsiCo Inc., Kellogg Company, Kraft Heinz Company, Conagra Brands, Inc., Campbell Soup Company, Calbee Inc., Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World GmbH & Co KG, Orkla ASA, Mondelez International Inc., and Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG.

Regional Insights of Savory Snacks Market-

In the Asia Pacific region, the volume of the Savory Snacks industry has grown significantly, and it is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to an increase in manufacturing and the adoption of Technology across regions.

Countries such as China, Japan, Thailand and Korea manufacture large quantities of commercial and industrial products. The adoption rate of Savory Snacks in China and India is very high due to large-scale distribution in the manufacturing sector.

For example, National Authorities are planning to revise laws to revitalize the economy with the latest trend changes, and have recently been working with other countries around the world.

The Savory Snacks Market Research Report summarizes regional key trends, market size and forecasts for various key sub-market segments.

MARKET TAXONOMY

On the basis of product type, the savory snacks market is segmented into:

Nuts & Seeds

Salty Snacks

Savory Biscuits

Popcorn

Pretzels

Others

On the basis of flavor type, the savory snacks market is segmented into:

Unflavored/Plain

Salted

Hummus

Peanut Butter

Sweet & Salty

Others

On basis of distribution channel, the savory snacks market is segmented into:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Channel

Others

