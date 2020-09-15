Global Robotics and Automation Market Exhibits Stunning Growth Potentials | Generate Massive Revenue till 2027

Automation is a process of utilizing computer software, physical machines, and technologies to conduct regular tasks efficiently by eliminating labors. In addition, robotics is a process of designing, developing, and using robots for conducting a specific task. With growing production plants of automotive and manufacturing industry majorly, demand for robotics and automation is booming.

With growing technological advancements and need to lower human errors while savings costs in industries, demand for advanced technologies is driving the growth of robotics and automation market. Also, rising need of automated machines for production & assembly purpose driving the growth of robotics and automation market. Nonetheless, the automotive robotics industry is witnessing high growth owing to demand for premium cars that needs complex production techniques. This growth is influencing the automotive robotics industry to adopt advanced technologies; which is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the robotics and automation market.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report:

1. ABB Ltd.

2. Epson

3. FANUC Corporation

4. Hon Hai Group

5. KUKA AG

6. Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc.

7. Siemens AG

8. Toyota

9. Teradyne Inc.

10. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

The global robotics and automation market is segmented on the basis of component, industry, and mobility. Based on component, the robotics and automation market is segmented into hardware, software, services. On the basis of industry, the robotics and automation market is segmented automotive, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, healthcare, others. Based on mobility, the robotics and automation market is segmented into autonomous robot, assistive robotics.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Robotics and Automation market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Robotics and Automation market segments and regions.

The research on the Robotics and Automation market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Robotics and Automation market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Robotics and Automation market.

Robotics and Automation Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

