Global RF GaN Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Application, and Region.

Global RF GaN market size was US$ ~0.61 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2.66 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period.

Market Definition

RF GaN stands for radiofrequency gallium nitride. RF GaN is an emerging technology that is used in the production of RF components, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor power devices.

Market Dynamics

The growing use of GaN in radiofrequency applications as it offers a high frequency, high power, and high-temperature operations is a major driving factor behind the growth of market. The rapid growth of GaN in RF-power electronics, growing demand of GaN RF semiconductor device in military, aerospace and defence applications, increasing adoption of RF GaN to enable high frequencies in more complex applications, such as radar, phased arrays, cable TV (CATV), base transceiver stations for 5G, defence communications, and VSAT, the rising requirement of RF GaN solutions for industrial and cellular infrastructure market and applications of GaN technology in electric and hybrid electric vehicles are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. RF GaN offers some benefits such as high-power density, high reliability, reduced size, and high performance, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

However, high overall cost due to high material and manufacturing cost is a major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market. The introduction of alternative technologies for RF applications could hinder the growth of market.

Global RF GaN Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, the GaN-On-SiC segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. GaN-on- SiC stands for gallium nitride on silicon carbide. The increasing demand to use energy more efficiently has driven a continuous evolution in silicon-based technologies, with advancements such as using new wide-bandgap materials namely GaN and SiC is attributed to the growth of the market. RF devices using GaN on SiC materials provide size and greater power efficiency. Growing adoption of GaN SiC solutions in RF applications due to its key benefit such as its thermal conductivity is driving the growth of the market. GaN on SiC is preferred over GaN on Silicon as it has more thermal conductivity and it allows devices to run at a much higher power density and higher voltage.

By application, wireless infrastructure and aerospace, and defence segments are projected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of RF GaN solutions in wireless infrastructure and aerospace and defence applications is driving the growth of the market. Increasing technological advancements in 5G infrastructure networks, growing adoption of 4G and 5G mobile devices, and rising implementation of RF GaN solutions in wireless infrastructure applications such as in radio, MRI machines, radar, television broadcasting, and others are expected to improve the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing adoption of GaN solutions in cellular infrastructure by various manufacturing companies is propelling the growth of the market. For instance, NXP semiconductor offers industry leading GaN solutions for cellular infrastructure, industrial, and defence markets and provides state-of-the-art linearizability and RF performance to simplify 5G deployments.

Global RF GaN Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The economies such as China, India, and Japan are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the growing market for telecommunication and electronics industry across the region.

Growing technological advancements in 5G cellular networks, increasing production of RF electronics products, and rising adoption of RF GaN solutions in the aerospace and defense industry are driving the growth of the market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global RF GaN Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global RF GaN Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global RF GaN Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global RF GaN Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Global RF GaN Market

Global RF GaN Market, By Type

• GaN-On-SiC

• GaN-On-Silicon

• GaN-On-Diamond

Global RF GaN Market, By Application

• Wireless Infrastructure

• Aerospace and Defence

• Community Access Television

• Satellite Communication

• Others

Global RF GaN Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global RF GaN Market, Key Players

• Fujitsu Ltd

• WIN Semiconductors

• GaN Systems Inc

• NGK Insulators

• Freescale Semiconductors Incorporated

• Sumitomo Electric Devices Innovation

• Covalent Materials

• International Rectifier Corporation

• Suzhou Jiangzhan Semiconductor

• RF Micro Devices Inc

• NXP Semiconductor

Major Table RF GaN Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global RF GaN Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global RF GaN Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. RF GaN Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

