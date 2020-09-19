Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –By Product Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Global rehabilitation equipment market was valued US$ 9.2 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 14.9 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.23 % during a forecast period.Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market, by ApplicationRehabilitation equipment is medical devices used for treating patients suffering from mental, physical & bodily capabilities caused due to diseases, injuries, and illness.



REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22656

The growing incidence of disabilities & government initiatives towards the improvement of rehabilitation centers, quick growth in the elderly population is boosting the growth of rehabilitation devices market. Increasing technological developments & healthcare spending, and improving healthcare infrastructure are key opportunities the global rehabilitation equipment market during the forecast period. However, the lack of standard pricing, the high cost of rehabilitation products are limiting the growth of the global rehabilitation equipment market.

The body support devices segment contains medical lifting slings and patient slings. Mobility devices segment is divided into wheelchairs & scooters segment and walking assist devices. The mobile equipment segment held approximately 37% share of the rehabilitation equipment market owing to rising elderly population and accidents affecting walking damages are mainly driving the mobility equipment segment of the rehabilitation equipment market.

Daily living aids are used by physically disabled persons, and patients undergoing post-surgery recovery, which is the help to them complete daily tasks and activities. Growth in a number of disabled patients the demand for daily living aids is expected to grow the largest segment during the forecast period.

Exercise equipment segment includes hand grip exercisers, pedo cycles, arm, chest, foot exercises, multi-exercise chairs, hand gym kit boards, compact shoulder wheels, hand exercise tables, and shoulder wheels.

The growth in the number of physiotherapy centers, the rising elderly population suffering from orthopedic problems, growing bone-related disorders, and rapid technological advancements related to physiotherapy is estimated to boost the physiotherapy segment during the forecast period.

The hospitals and clinics segment held approximately 35% share of the market and is expected to lead the rehabilitation equipment market, owing to high treatment quality, the existence of technically advanced products, and the existence of a large patient pool.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/22656

he Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to the emerging economies, such as India and China, growing patient pool, improving public & private reimbursement infrastructure, and constant development of healthcare facilities. Growing awareness about rehabilitation equipment, a rising number of physicians, and supportive government programs & policies are expected to boost growth in this region. Europe is estimated to witness a rapid growth owing to decelerating economic development and healthcare production. Moreover, a change in the regulatory scenario is limiting the growth of the rehabilitation devices market in Europe.

Key player operating in the global rehabilitation equipment market are Invacare Corporation IVC, Medline Industries, Inc., Dynatronics Corporation, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (Medical Depot Inc.), Carex Health Brands, Inc., Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd. , and GF Health Products, Inc.

The report covers a comprehensive study of major market drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, PESTEL, Porters, SWOT, and technological forecasting in the market.

The Scope of Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market:

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market, by Product Type:

• Daily Living Aids

• Mobility Equipment

• Exercise Equipment

• Body Support Devices

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market, by Application:

• Physiotherapy

• Occupational Therapy

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market, by End Users:

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Rehabilitation Centers

• Home Care Settings

• Physiotherapy Centers

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market:

• Invacare Corporation IVC

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• Dynatronics Corporation

• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

• Carex Health Brands, Inc.

• Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd.

• GF Health Products, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Rehabilitation Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Rehabilitation Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Rehabilitation Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Rehabilitation Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Rehabilitation Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Rehabilitation Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Rehabilitation Equipment Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-rehabilitation-equipment-market/22656/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com