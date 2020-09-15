Global Regenerative Medicine Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Regenerative Medicine Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a XX %CAGR of around 24.3% during a forecast period.



Regenerative medicine is an interdisciplinary field of medicine that is used for developing methods to grow, replace or repair diseased or damaged cells, organs, and tissues. Regenerative medicine contains the generation and use of therapeutic stem cells, tissue engineering and the production of artificial organs.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the regenerative medicine market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026.

Global Regenerative Medicine Market

Regenerative medicines are expected to have a major impact on healthcare to treat specific indications and chronic conditions. Therefore, a high prevalence of cancer, neurodegenerative, orthopedic, and other ageing-associated disorders coupled with increasing worldwide geriatric population is driving the market growth. Additionally, increasing prevalence of inheritable genetic diseases is anticipated to fuel the demand in the field of the biotechnology field. However, high treatment costs, operative inefficiency, stringent government regulations, and lack of awareness will restrict the global market for regenerative medicine.

The report on global regenerative medicine market covers segments such as type, application and region. Based on application, oncology segment is estimated to witness the fastest XX% CAGR over the forecast period. Many government organizations, as well as private companies, have made high investments in cancer research and development of regenerative & advanced cell therapies. Global efforts to reduce the cancer burden is expected to support the lucrative growth of the oncology segment.

North America is the dominating region in the market for regenerative medicine. The major factors promoting regenerative medicine market growth in this region are growing awareness for the use of these medicines to treat various diseases and rising funding line for developing the product line by the private and government organizations.

However, the APAC is considered to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period because of the increasing focus on research and development on regenerative medicine, various government have taken initiative to treat many diseases with the help of regenerative medicines. The report gives a recent development in the market for regenerative medicine like in 2018, Novartis AG received EU approval for one-time gene therapy Luxturna, which has been developed to restore visualization in people with rare and genetically-associated retinal disease. Additionally, in 2017, Integra LifeSciences launched its product, Integra Dermal Regeneration Template Single Layer “Thin” for dermal repair faults reconstruction in a one-step procedure.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Regenerative Medicine Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Regenerative Medicine Market.

Scope of the Global Regenerative Medicine Market

Global Regenerative Medicine Market, By Type

• Cell-Based Immunotherapy & Cell Therapy Products

o Allogeneic Products

o Autologous Products

• Tissue-Engineered Products

• Gene Therapy Products

Global Regenerative Medicine Market, By Application

• Musculoskeletal Disorders

• Wound Care

• Oncology

• Ocular Disorders

• Diabetes

• Other

Global Regenerative Medicine Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Regenerative Medicine Market

• Integra LifeSciences Corporation

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• Ocata Therapeutics, Inc.

• Corline Biomedical AB

• Cook Biotech, Inc.

• Bayer BV

• BlueRock Therapeutics

• AstraZeneca

• MedImmune

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Pfizer Inc.

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

• Abbott

• St. Jude Medical, Inc.

• Vericel Corporation

• Novartis AG

• Alcon

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Baxter.

• Synovis Micro Companies Alliance Inc

• Amgen Inc.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• iPierian, Inc

• Nuvasive, Inc.

• Organogenesis, Inc.

• NuTech

• MiMedx Group, Inc.

• Stability, LLC.

• Takara Bio Inc.

• Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.

• U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

• Cesca Therapeutics

