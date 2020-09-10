Global Radiation Hardened Electronics and Semiconductors Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Manufacturing Technique, Application, and Region.

Global Radiation Hardened Electronics and Semiconductors Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The major factors driving the radiation-hardened electronics and semiconductors market are the growing demand for power management devices and the increase in the number of space missions. Additional factor supplementing the market for radiation-hardened electronics and semiconductors market is the rising demand for diodes, transistors, and MOSFETs in various defense and space applications.

Furthermore, one of the drivers for the radiation-hardened electronics and semiconductors market is the rise in demand for communication satellites. The growing ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) operations, multicore processor technology and FPGA advancements will drive the radiation hardening electronics and semiconductors market in the forecast period. However, the major challenge for the radiation-hardened electronics and semiconductors market is the high cost involved in emerging and testing the radiation-hardened electronic devices. Another challenge being faced by the radiation-hardened electronics market is the emerging of small satellites with the small life cycle.

Based on the application, the space application is expected to the largest market share of XX% for the radiation-hardened electronics and semiconductors market in the forecast period. The increasing number of space missions conducted globally is estimated to drive the growth of the radiation-hardened electronics and semiconductors market for space application throughout the forecast period.

Regionally, North America held the largest share of XX% for the radiation-hardened electronics market in 2015. The high growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the increasing demand for radiation-hardened products on account of the presence of a large number of radiation-hardened component manufacturers as well as top private & government space institutes in North America.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global radiation hardened electronics and semiconductors market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global radiation hardened electronics and semiconductors market.

Scope of the Global Radiation Hardened Electronics and Semiconductors Market

Global Radiation Hardened Electronics and Semiconductors Market, By Component

• Processors & Controllers

• Logic

• Memory

• Power Management

• ASICs

• FPGAs

Global Radiation Hardened Electronics and Semiconductors Market, By Manufacturing Technique

• RHBP

• RHBD

Global Radiation Hardened Electronics and Semiconductors Market, By Application

• Aerospace & Defense

• Space

Global Radiation Hardened Electronics and Semiconductors Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Radiation Hardened Electronics and Semiconductors Market

• Honeywell Aerospace

• BAE Systems

• Microsemi Corporation

• Xilinx Incorporation

• Texas Instruments

• Maxwell Technologies

• Intersil Corporation

• Atmel Corporation

• Linear Technology Corporation

• ST Microelectronics

