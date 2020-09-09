Global Prestressed Concrete Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Product, Manufacturing Process, Concrete Wires, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region

Global Prestressed Concrete Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Prestressed concrete is a system that internal stresses are deliberately induced without any form of the external load to increase its performance. The internal stresses induced in the concrete structure has utilized to counteract the stresses coming from the external load application. Prestressed concrete has used in a wide range of buildings and civil structures due to its improved performance enabling longer spans, declined structural thicknesses, and material savings too. The global prestressed concrete market is driven by the increase in population and rapid urbanization translating to a large number of new construction projects, and growth in infrastructure investment and industrialization.

An increase in concerns toward work-zone safety and the necessity for lower environmental impacts and requirements for reduced construction time and cost are impelling the market growth in the coming years. However, the economic downturn in major regions, lack of skilled workforce, and the lack of training are restraining the market growth at the global level. The number of construction projects set to go underway in emerging economies is likely to create beneficial growth opportunities for the prestressed concrete industry. Lack of awareness regarding the precast concrete method between end-users and volatility in transportation charges can create an unpredictable business environment are the major challenges for market growth in the near future.

Based on the end-use industry, the construction & infrastructure segment held the dominant market share of XX% in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Owing to enormous spending by emerging and developed economies on public infrastructure improvement. Construction & infrastructure contains the construction of roads, bridges, ports, and aviation infrastructure. The ascent in government initiatives for reasonable housing, growing disposable income, and renewal of U.S. housing development are projected to boost the segment growth over the forecast period. Increasing investment in infrastructure and real estate development are creating beneficial segment growth opportunities in the prestressed concrete market.

Geographically, the prestressed concrete market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific held the market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to the rising urbanization, expansion of industrial construction, resulting in increased investments in transport systems, roadways, ports, and mega-factories. The development of the building & construction industry and enhancements in financial conditions in the region will increase in the adoption of prestressed concrete elements. The rise in construction activities of residential and non-residential buildings, the increase in population, and economic development are fueling the regional market growth in the near future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Prestressed Concrete Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Prestressed Concrete Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Prestressed Concrete Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Prestressed Concrete Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Prestressed Concrete Market:

Global Prestressed Concrete Market, by Product:

• Uncoated PC Strand

• Galvanized PC Strand

• Epoxy Coated PC Strand

Global Prestressed Concrete Market, by Manufacturing Process:

• Post-Tensioning

• Pre-Tensioning

Global Prestressed Concrete Market, by Concrete Wires:

• 4–7 Wires

• Up to 3 Wires

• Above 7 Wires

Global Prestressed Concrete Market, by Application:

• Poles and Beams

• Hardstands and Pavements

• Pipes

• Tanks

• Others

Global Prestressed Concrete Market, by End Use Industry:

• Construction & Infrastructure

• Manufacturing

• Railroad

• Oil & Gas

• Others

Global Prestressed Concrete Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Prestressed Concrete Market, Major Players:

• Skanska

• HeidelbergCement

• L&T Construction

• Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

• Coreslab Structures

• Coltman Precast Concrete Limited

• Tindall Corporation

• Molin Concrete Products Company

• American Concrete Products

• The Prestressed Group

• US Concrete Products Corporation

• Coastal Precast

• Oldcastle Precast

• Elematic precast technology

• Vollert Anlagenbau GmbH

• Eco Chimneys Private Limited

• Chengdu Jin Rui Construction&Engineering Machinery Co., Ltd.

