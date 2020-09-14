Global Pre-treatment Coatings Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Product, End-Use, Application, and Region.

The global pre-treatment coatings market was valued at US$ 12.2 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach 17.11 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% during a forecast period.

Thin covering pre-treatment Coatings is covering 50% of global pre-treatment Coatings market share as they have unique metallic appearance and high covering power.

Market Definition:

Pre-treatment coating is primarily preferred as a base material to ingress properties like anti-rust, anti-corrosion, and improved adhesion. Also, it helps to enhance durability, provide attractive finishing, and boost the life cycle of the end-product after pre-treatment activity. It has wide application in numerous sectors like electronics, equipment, automotive and others finished product

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Bending interest and demand for functionality and performance drives the demand for the global pre-treatment coatings market during the forecast period. Automotive industries demanding coatings that do not change color with the time span, especially in the metallic coating is driving the success of the market in the coming years. Innovation in paint coating industries will highly demand pre-treatment coatings in near future, as end-use industries such as construction, aerospace, electronics, and others are growing hence boosting the demand of the aluminum pre-treatment coating as it protects metal from corrosion, protect the metal modules from water, moisture, oxidation, salt spray, and other environmental exposures. Furthermore, textile industries are also expected to boost market demand in the coming years. Various type of pre-treatment coatings like metalworking fluids, pre-paint conversion, cleaner’s, final seals coatings are widely accepted in their specific field of use, metalworking fluids are highly accepted by automotive sectors, pre-paint in household appliances and furniture will majorly contribute in the market growth. Furthermore, the above-mentioned properties of the product with high end-user availability for product adoption is stretching the market growth. Cumulative demand for eco- friendly and cost-effective coating will similarly drive the market growth.

Moreover, the presence of substitutes and stringent regulation for the activity is expected to obstruct the global pre-treatment coating market growth during the forecast period.

Pre-treatment Coatings Market Segment analysis:

By application, the general industry end-user segment is possibly expected to develop at a persistent rate. As it is the most dominating segment amongst others, it is expected to secure a share of 40% by the end of 2027. The key application of pre-treatment coating in general industry is observed in appliances, HVAC, agricultural vehicles, office furniture, manufacturing, and architectural, metallic coating and construction, thus the growth in demand for above-mentioned sectors are expected to have a positive impact on the demand for pre-treatment coatings in the coming years. As pre-treatment coatings have high strength, durability with excellent anti-corrosive properties is ruling the market growth. The construction segment uses the pre-treatment coatings for the roof coating, protective coating, and the anticorrosive coating is increasing the demand from the construction sector. Rising interest and development in the decorative attracting the metal-based decorative industries to overcome the problem-related imperfection in the end-products will help this market to raise the share in terms of value.

Pretreatment Coatings Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the pre-treatment coatings market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Developing regions like India, China, and Japan are considered to be the major contributors to the pre-treatment coatings market growth in the Asia Pacific region. India, China, and Brazil are focusing mainly on improving their infrastructure and promoting their manufacturing industry, which will increase the coatings demand and ultimately driving the pre-treatment coatings market size by 2027. In 2019 market size was calculated US$ XX Bn in China and expected to increase by US$ XX Bn in the coming years. Furthermore, the recent COVID-19 pandemic outbreak will negatively hinder market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Europe will also generate several incredible growth openings to the overall market in the coming years though, high living standers from the developed regions will propel the market growth in Western Europe. Furthermore, global pre-treatment Coatings market size was valued XX Bn and expected to increase by US$ XX Bn in the coming years as vendors are shifting their interest in the Asia Pacific region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global pre-treatment Coatings Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global pre-treatment Coatings Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global pre-treatment Coatings Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global pre-treatment Coatings Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of pre-treatment Coatings Market

Global pre-treatment Coatings market, By Product

• Pre-Paint Conversion Coatings

• Anti-Corrosive Coatings

• Metalworking Fluids Coatings

• Cleaners Coatings

• Final Seals Coatings

Global pre-treatment Coatings market, By End-Use

• Aerospace

• General Industry

• Military

• Automotive

• General Industry

• Coil

• Cold Forming

• Metal Packaging

• Others

Global pre-treatment Coatings market, By Application

• Alloys and Die Castings

• Aluminum

• Metal

• Zn-Al

• Others

Global pre-treatment Coatings Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the pre-treatment Coatings Market,

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• Chugoku Marine Paints (CMP)

• Axalta Coating Systems

• Barton International

• Altech Anodizing

• Nihon Parkerizing

• ABShot Tecnics

• Cym Materiales

• Nippon Paint

• PPG Industries

• AkzoNobel

• Henkel

• Chemetall

• 3M

• Kansai Paint

• Abrasives

• Blastech

• Crystal Mark

• GMA Garnet

• Jotun

• Hempel

• Tnemec

