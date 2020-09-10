Global Positive Material Identification Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Positive Material Identification Market is expected to grow from USD 1.80Billion in 2018 to USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX %. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

Global Positive Material Identification Market is segmented on the basis of Offering, Technique, Form Factor, Industry, and Geography. Innovative technological advancements in PMI equipment, stringent safety regulations by governments and quality control requirements, and declining efficiencies of aging assets and the subsequent need for operational safety are the major factors driving the growth of positive material identification market.

However, high costs associated with PMI equipment is the key restraining factor for the growth of positive material identification market.

Further key findings from the report:

• Global Positive Material Identification Market for x-ray fluorescence (XRF) technique held the larger share of the positive material identification market, in 2016. Owing to the portability of XRF analyzers XRF analytical technique is commonly preferred for PMI over other techniques. XRF analyzers are highly suitable for liquids, solids, and powders

• Oil & gas industry accounted for the largest share of the PMI market. Incurable accidents and damages, premature pipe replacements, property damage, pipe leakages, and unplanned outages in oil and gas industries are of prime importance so to tackle this difficulties care needs to be taken. PMI analyzers assist in checking the necessary parameters which would further drive the growth of the Global Positive Material Identification Market in oil and gas industries

• From the form factor segment, portable analyzers held the largest share of the overall PMI equipment market. This can be attributed to advantages offered by portable analyzers such as low size and small form factor. Main application areas of portable analyzers include gold testing, metal recovery, geochemical mapping, and mineral exploration. It can be used to analyze any part of shapes, such as pipes, plates, welds, flanges, and many more

• Among geographical regions, APAC held the largest share of the Global Positive Material Identification Market and is anticipated to dominate the PMI market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of PMI methods in the aerospace and defence industry in APAC countries. Additionally, the companies have to perform optimally in order to address the rising need of automobiles in APAC, which can be achieved with the help of PMI methods, further driving the PMI equipment market in this region

Key Highlights:

• Analysis of competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Global Positive Material Identification Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Positive Material Identification Market on the basis of offering, technique, form factor, industry, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Global Positive Material Identification Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in the report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Positive Material Identification Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Positive Material Identification Market.

Key Players in the Positive Material Identification Market Are:

• Olympus

• Hitachi

• Thermo Fisher

• Ametek

• Bruker

• Shimadzu

• SGS

• Intertek

• Bureau Veritas

• TUV SUD

Key Target Audience:

• PMI testing equipment rental providers

• Raw material and component providers

• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Global Positive Material Identification Market:

Research report categorizes the Positive Material Identification Market based on an offering, technique, form factor, industry, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Positive Material Identification Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Positive Material Identification Market, By Offering:

• Services

• Equipment

Global Positive Material Identification Market, By Technique:

• Optical Emission Spectrometry (OES)

• X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF)

Global Positive Material Identification Market, by Form Factor:

• Benchtop An

• Portable Analyzers

Global Positive Material Identification Market, By Industry:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Oil & Gas

• Metals & Heavy Machinery

• Infrastructure

• Automotive

• Scrap Recycling

• Chemicals

• Power Generation

• Pharmaceutical

Global Positive Material Identification Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Positive Material Identification Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Positive Material Identification Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Positive Material Identification Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Positive Material Identification Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Positive Material Identification Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Positive Material Identification Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Positive Material Identification Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Positive Material Identification by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Positive Material Identification Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Positive Material Identification Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Positive Material Identification Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

