Global Portable Scanner Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Technology, End-User, and Region.

The Global portable scanner market size was US$ ~1.3 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2.07 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Global portable scanner market

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

A portable scanner is an electronic scanning device. It is used to scan any physical documents, drawings, and other flat media into digital form on the go. The scanner is operated by batteries with storage capability and is available for use away from a computer.

Market Dynamics

Growing technological advancements in scanning technology and rising demand for handheld or portable devices are major driving factors behind the growth of the market. Increasing trend of miniaturization of electronic devices, growing demand for handheld barcode scanner by various end-use industries, growing requirement of portable scanners in small and medium- sized business to scan small documents, letter-sized documents, and business cards are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. A portable scanner offers some benefits such as compact size and design, versatility, fast scanning, ease of use anywhere and anytime, high scanning resolution, and high reliability, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

However, the high initial cost associated with a portable scanner and lack of security standards is major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Portable Scanner Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, the handheld barcode scanner segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of handheld barcode scanners in various industrial applications such as in healthcare, retail, transportation, warehouse, library, and light industrial applications is driving the growth of the market. Increasing technological advancements in a barcode scanning system, growing requirement for wireless handheld scanners, rising demand of rugged portable barcode scanners in industries for rugged environments including outdoors and where harsh chemicals are involved and growing consumer demand of user-friendly, versatile and inexpensive barcode scanners are expected to improve growth of the market during the forecast period.

By technology, the 2D imager segment is expected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. 2D imager technology is driving the move to image across numerous markets, which is improving efficiency and productivity for all size businesses. Ongoing developments in 2D imaging technology are transforming the customer’s experience, improving overall productivity, and increasing supply chain efficiency, which is driving the growth of the market. The growing production of 2D imager technology-based portable scanners by various manufacturing companies is further expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Portable Scanner Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of leading portable scanner manufacturing companies across the region.

The growing demand for portable scanners in healthcare, transportation, and retail store end-user industries is driving the growth of the market. Also demand for portable scanners at research, work, business, and study are further propelling the growth of the market in the region.

Global Portable Scanner Market: Key Development

In Apr 2020, FileShadow, Inc announced an integration partnership with Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc allowing consumers to scan documents directly into their FileShadow Vault from the Fujitsu ScanSnap iX1500, S1300i, and iX100 models.

In Oct 2018, Honeywell announced two new 2D barcode scan engines to help improve the data capture performance of compact and lightweight mobile devices, such as handheld computers, tablets, and wearable scanners.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Portable Scanner Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Portable Scanner Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Portable Scanner Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Portable Scanner Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Global Portable Scanner Market

Global Portable Scanner Market, By Type

• Stationary Scanner

• Handheld Barcode Scanner

• Automatic Scanner

• Other

Global Portable Scanner Market, By Technology

• 2D imager

• Linear Imager

• Laser Scanners

Global Portable Scanner Market, By End-User

• Retail-in-Store

• Transportation/Logistics

• Industrial Manufacturing

• Others

Global Portable Scanner Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Portable Scanner Market, Key Players

• Zebra Technologies

• Honeywell International Inc

• Hewlett-Packard

• Datalogics S.P.A

• Metrologic Instruments

• Opticon

• Fujitsu Limited

• Epson America Inc

• SATO Holdings Corporation

• Toshiba TEC Corporation

• TouchStar Technologies

• Canon

