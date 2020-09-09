Global Polyurethane Sealants Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, End-Use, and Region.

Global Polyurethane Sealants Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 4.30 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

The Polyurethane Sealants Market is mainly driven by the factors such as increasing demand for polyurethane sealants in the building & construction, automotive, and consumer sectors, growing demand from developing countries, technological developments in end-use industries, and polyurethane sealants bonding prominent to revolutionary advancements in safety and comfort of application.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The growth in construction activities in the Middle East is one of the major factors boosting the market growth in the region. The UAE government has provided investors with incentives, which will further attract them to the Middle East. Furthermore, large-scale investments in infrastructure projects in the MEA market are creating an opportunity for Polyurethane Sealants Market manufacturers and consumers during the forecast period. At the same time, the global polyurethane market is facing several challenges like stagnant rules EPA and REACH for environmental concerns.

Based type, the one-component polyurethane sealants segment is projected to lead the polyurethane sealants market during the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for two-component polyurethane sealants is driven by their growing use in onsite and civil applications. Two-component polyurethanes are mostly used for outdoor applications, where property development must be fast. They are generally used for construction e.g. sealing curtain walls and in expansion joints.

Among the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the maximum market share in Polyurethane Sealants Market during the forecast period. China is the largest consumer and manufacturer of adhesives and sealants in the Asia-Pacific region. The automotive production in China grew by XX% YoY in the year 2017, over 2016, reaching a total of 29,015,434 vehicles. India has observed growth in automotive and packaging industry, which contributes XX% of the GDP. Many initiatives were taken by the Government of India to help the growth of the market. These initiatives include approval of the GST bill, single window interface for facilitating trade (SWIFT) scheme. These speed up factors are projected to contribute to the market growth in the region, during the forecast period. Furthermore, in Japan, over XX% of medical products have adhesives and coatings, which is a clear factor that polyurethane adhesives and sealants market is expected to grow, during the forecast period. Hence, with the increasing demand from the various end-user industries, the demand for anti-reflective coatings is expected to rapidly increase over the forecast period (2018-2023).

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global Polyurethane Sealants market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global Polyurethane Sealants market.

Scope of Global Polyurethane Sealants Market:

Global Polyurethane Sealants Market, By Type:

• One-Component Polyurethane Sealants

• Two-Component Polyurethane Sealants

Global Polyurethane Sealants Market, By End-Use:

• Building & Construction

• Automotive

• General Industrial

• Marine

• Others

Global Polyurethane Sealants Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• 3M

• Arkema S.A.

• Sika AG

• H.B. Fuller

• Henkel AG & Company

• KGaA

• BASF SE

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Mapei S.p.A.

• Asian Paints Limited

• ITW Polymers Sealants North America

• Soudal N.V.

• Konishi Co. Ltd.

• Sel Dýþ Ticaret ve Kimya Sanayi A.Þ.

• Pidilite Industries Limited

• EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG

• KCC Corporation

• The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

• RPM International Inc.

• Selena S.A.

• Kömmerling Chemische Fabrik KG

• PCI Augsburg GmbH

• Sunstar Engineering, Inc.

• Hodgson Sealants

• Akfix

• Splendor Industry Company Limited

