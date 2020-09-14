Global Polysulfone Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Grade, Applications, and Region.

The global polysulfone market was valued US$ 1.43 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach 4.3 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.5% during a forecast period. Utilization of PSU in flame retardants in automotive industry has developed the 35% market and expected to show constant growth.

Market Definition:

Polysulfone are defined as thermoplastic polymers having certain property like sustainability, high robustness, and stability at high temperatures. It is transparent and amorphous in nature making it suitable for molding that helps to form numerous shapes. Additionally, polysulfones are inflexible and very tough. Further distinctive landscapes comprise hydrolytic, oxidative and high thermal stability also have high hindrance against oxidizing agents, bases, and mineral acids.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

High thermal stability is increasing demand for polysulfone market. Growth in end-user industries like medical, electronics, and household industries are documented as the major growth factor for polysulfone market and expected to show constant growth during the forecast year. Extensive operation of the product as opening raw material to manufacture the polyester and polymer resins, further used to produce the shell and machinery parts aerospace, automobile and other sphere of electronic products, will boost the entire polysulfone market growth throughout the forecasted period. Existence of Asian republics are on the top of the list for the prominent production and consumption of the polysulfone owing to presence of several manufacturing units and industries. Hence, will positively help to unhinder the industry growth by 2027.

On the other hand, lucrative growth in medical and healthcare industries covering the leading sector to make this product popular across the globe result of huge demand for high-performance polymer. Attracting property of the product such as resistance to water absorption and low rate of water absorption, thus this product is meeting all the industrial requirement making this key choice in X-ray machines. Also, it widely accepted as decontamination of trays and cases, single use instruments, cleaning agent as in dental products, orthopaedics, and implantable devices. Growth in R&D activity across the globe with huge investment in polymeric industry and governmental initiatives in developed and developing economies going to escalate the market demand in the coming years.

Moreover, the availability of prominent substitute in raw materials with high end product cost due to complex process is expected to hinder the market.

Polysulfone Market Segment analysis:

In terms of application, automotive sector has registered the largest polysulfone application segment in the year of 2019 and industries are observing development in the automotive industries expected to last over the next seven years; because of huge adoption in transportation and commercial sector. Polysulfones plays very essential role in the automotive sector as it distributes characteristics like resistance against emollient and fuels.

Escalation in the demand for the purification procedure amongst several industries like food and beverages and medical subdivision is probably to extend the demand for polysulfone over estimate growing years.

Polysulfone Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the polysulfone market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Developing regions like India, China, and Japan are considered as the major contributors for the polysulfone market growth in the Asia Pacific region. Technological development and significant growth in numerous end-user industries including electrical and electronics, medical, household and food industries in emerging economies like India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and China. In 2019 market size was valued US$ XX Bn while in China market size was valued XX Bn and is expected to increase by US$ XX Bn in the coming years.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Polysulfone Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Polysulfone Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Polysulfone Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Polysulfone Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Polysulfone Market

Global Polysulfone Market, By Grade

• Flame Retardant Grade

• Reinforced Grade

• Injection Grade

• Others

Global Polysulfone Market, By Applications

• Electrical and Electronics

• Household and Food

• Automotive

• Medical

• Others

Global Polysulfone Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Polysulfone Market,

• DuPont Performance Polymers

• China Lumena New Materials Corp

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

• Performance Plastics Ltd

• Polyplastics Co, Ltd

• DIC Corporation

• Evonik Industries AG

• Dongyue Group Limited

• Bayer MaterialScience AG

• The Dow Chemical Company

• DSM Engineering Plastics B.V

• Daikin Industries Ltd

• Kuraray Co., Ltd

• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc

• EMS-Grivory

• Victrex Plc

• BASF SE

• 3M

