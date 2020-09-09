Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market : Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Form, by grade, by process type, by End User and by Region.

Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market was valued at USD xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Dynamics:

Polyetherimide (PEI) is a versatile thermoplastic used in many different industries. First introduced by General Electric (GE) in 1982 under the name Ultem, today the material is more commonly referred to as PEI. PEI is chosen for its cost-effectiveness and unique properties that make it useful in a range of applications.Various factors such as increasing demand from the transportation sector, consumption of PEI over metals and other conventional polymers, electrification of vehicles and growth in emerging economies are driving the global polyethermine market over forecast period.

However, factors such as lower thermal conductivity than traditional materials and increasing competition from hybrid polymers and composites and higher price than that of conventional polymers are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market is segmented by Form, by grade, by process type, by End User and by Region. By grade, Reinforced PEI held 61.34% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. There are two types of Reinforced PEI, namely, glass reinforced and fiber reinforced. Among these Glass reinforced PEI is largely adopted as it provides greater dimensional stability and improved electrical and mechanical properties while retaiing excellent processibility.

By end user, transportation held 37.98% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. ThePolyetherimide (PEI)is largely used in manufacturing of automotive interior components, handles, bumpers, bezels, electromechanical systems, thermostat housings and lamp sockets. The electrical & electronics segment is expected to hold second-largest market share of the global polyetherimide (PEI) market. The use of PEI has been increasing due to its ability to replace metal and other thermosets and bulk molding compounds. PEI is apt for applications that require high heat resistance, strength, and chemical resistance. The largest application of PEI is in the electrical and lighting systems, followed by under-the-hood applications.

By geography, APAC dominated the global market with xx% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Growing urbanization and disposable income of people in the china, South Korea, India will have a positive impact on automotive industry, which is expected to drive the PEI market growth.Moreover, growing export of different consumer electronics products by China to various European and North American countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market over forecast period.

APAC is followed by Europe and North America. Europe is expected to hold xx% of market share over forecast period owing to the massive use of the product in the transport, healthcare, and electronics sectors in the Italy, France, U.K. and Germany. Apart from this, the increasing use of specialty polymers will create huge scope for the market in the region over the forecast period.

MEA and Africa is expected to show substantial growth over forecast period owing to rising oil and gas operations. The product has applications in drill ships, pump heads, pressure heads and submersible rigs due to its high strength and chemical resistance. Increasing number of probable gas reserves in the region will propel market growth.

Report covers in depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, value chain, supply chain and company profile of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. Key players operating in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, collaborations, strategic alliances, diversification, new product launches and patent to increase their regional presence and business opeartions.SABIC, RTP, Ensinger and Mitsui Chemicals are the major key players in this market. SABIC is the global leader in this market. Sabic held 65.36% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. In February 2018, SABIC announced projects to expand production capacity of PEI resin in Netherlands and Asia Pacific. This will positively impact polyetherimide market profitability.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Marketincluding all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market

Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Segmentation by Form

• Film

• Sheet

• Granule

• Tube

• Rod

Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Segmentation by grade

• Reinforced

• Unreinforced

GlobalPolyetherimide (PEI) Market Segmentation by process type

• Injection Molding

• Extrusion

• Thermoforming

• Compression Molding

Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Segmentation by End User

• Transportation

• Electrical & Electronics

• Consumer Goods

• Medical

• Industrial

• Others

Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• South America

Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Major Players

• SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

• RTP Company (US)

• Ensinger Plastics (Germany)

• Röchling Group (Germany)

• Kuraray Europe (Germany)

• Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials (Japan)

• Solvay SA (Belgium)

• Toray Industries (Japan )

• Quadrant Group

• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

• Nationwide Plastics, Inc.

• Westlake Plastics Company

• Centroplast Engineering Plastics GmbH

• Zell-Metall Ges.m.b.H. Engineering Plastics,

• PlastiComp, Inc.

• GEHR Plastics, Inc.

• DXTech, Solvay

