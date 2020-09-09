Global Plasticizers Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Application and by Geography

Global Plasticizers Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Rising demand for PVC products, growth in automotive sector, urbanization and infrastructural growth and high demand for consumer products are vital drivers for the plasticizer market. Demand of bio-based materials in various end-use industries projected to increase its production and consumption across globe. Green polymers are widely utilized for the manufacturing of surface coatings for polymers, cables, and as an additive in plastic industries which is about to augment the growth of plastisizer market.

Phthalates is dominating the plastisizer market. Phthalates excellent properties, such as high durability, stability, and strong performance are driving the phthalates market.

Flooring & wall covering, coated fabrics, wire & cable, film & sheet, consumer goods and others are end user segment of plastisizer market. Flooring & wall covering segment holds largest share of the market during the forecast period.Rising construction activities in emerging countries and increasing modification and maintenance of existing buildings.

Geographically, the plasticizers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be largest market for plastisizers during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing construction activities and high demand for flexible PVC in this region.

Scope of the Report:

Plasticizers Market, By Type:

• Phthalates

• Non-phthalates

Plasticizers Market, By Application:

• Flooring & Wall Covering

• Coated Fabrics

• Wire & Cable

• Film & Sheet

• Consumer Goods

• Others

Plasticizers Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players analysed in the Report;

• UPC Technology

• Aekyung Petrochemical

• Exxonmobil

• BASF

• Eastman

• NAN YA Plastics

• Evonik Industries

• Shandong Hongxin Chemicals

• LG Chem

• Shangdong Qilo Plasticizers

• Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

• DIC Corporation

• KAO Corporation

• Lanxess AG

• KLJ Group

