Global Plastic Compounding Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product Type, Application, and Region.

Global Plastic Compounding market was valued US$ 59.10 Bn. in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.5 %, to reach US$ XX Bn. during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition:

Plastic Compounding is the process of formulating Plastic product by mixing/blending polymers with certain additives in a molten state to change its physical, thermal and aesthetic characteristic of engineered thermoplastics. Compounding of plastics helps to converts plastic to the desired form that is more effective, uniform, and usable.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region is accounted for a leading share of 40% in 2019 and expected to grow due to growing consumption & unique compounded products will help this market to grow. Global Plastic Compounding market is projected to reach US$ X.X0 Bn and is expected to reach US$ X.X Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of X.X % during a forecast period. Prominent key players involved in the production of Plastic compounding product are Solvay SA, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company and Kraton Corporation, involved in the supply Plastic Compounding product to encounter the demand of the market.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers a brief analysis of worldwide plastic compounding Market in terms of revenue from various segments and detailed evaluation of the trends, opportunities, challenges and stakeholders playing a substantial role in the market.

Growing product penetration & Booming Consumer demand in electrical & electronics, automotive, and construction industry owing to its superior characteristics such as flame retardancy, lightweight and a wide range of conductivity are some of the growth drivers for Plastic Compounding Market. Use of compounded plastics specifically in the construction sector for safety windows, doors, insulation materials, cables and storage tanks offer a positive opportunity for the industry growth. For instance, the U.S. spending on construction is growing significantly and is expected to reach US XX Bn by 2027 from US$ XX Bn in 2019. Over the last decades, there has been an upsurge demand for electrical devices across the globe owing to advancements in the technology with investment in R&D, henceforth boosting the demand for Plastic Compounding materials.

Global Plastic Compounding Market: Market Segmentation

The report covers competitive analysis of the Plastic Compounding Market in each of the geographical segments thereby providing insight into a market share at the macro as well as micro levels.

Automotive & Transportation Segment is projected to have Highest Share for Compounded Plastics

Based on application, the automotive held the largest market over 25 % is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% in forecast period. The growth is attributed the growing importance of compounded plastics as an alternative to traditional alloys & metals in the automotive industry. India, China, and Brazil are the central hub and offer productive growth for large production.

Polypropylene (PP) in terms of Product Type is projected to have largest Share for Compounded Plastics

Based on Product Type, the polypropylene (PP) is estimated to show continuous growth of CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2019- 2027. Polypropylene (PP) is thermoplastic polymer resin valuable in various industrial, commercial, Medical, fashion and Housewares application. It is widely used in the automotive sector due to light-weight, lower carbon emissions, high performances and fuel efficiency of the vehicles are predicted to reinforce the demand for those wires globally. In 2019, the polymer market was registered to be US$ XX Bn and expected to grow by healthy value in the upcoming forecast.

