Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market was valued US$ 57.61 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of more than XX % during a forecast period.

Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market By Container Type

An easily broken properties of the glass and its high cost, decreasing the demand for glass bottles throughout the world and its place is being taken by plastic bottles and containers. PET bottles are being preferred over glass as they are easy to transport over long distances and avoid cracking. The main uses of such plastic bottles are for the packaging of carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices and other ready to drink beverages. Also, the increase demand for such kind of products in the emerging economies bodes well for the plastic caps and closures market in the upcoming years. Where plastic caps and closures are used in bottles include cosmetics and personal care, household, food and chemical products which increases the demand in other industries also.

Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market is segmented by Product Type, by Technology, by Raw Material, by Container Type, by End-use Sector and by Region. Plastic caps and closure market by product type segment is classified into Screw-on Caps, Dispensing Caps. By technology segment classified into Injection Molding, Compression Molding, Post-mold TE Band. By raw material segment is classified into PP, HDPE and LDPE. By container type segment is classified into plastic and glass. By end-use sector segment is classified into Beverages, Food. Geographically split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The screw-on caps segment is projected to grow at the XX % of CAGR during the forecast period. Screw-on caps are tamper evident and thus find wide-scale application in food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. They are a reliable option for packaging of beverages and for pharmaceutical products. Screw-on caps are cost-effective packaging solutions compared to cork, also provide more room for logos, graphics and other design elements.

The PP segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. The growth and high demand for PP as a raw material for manufacturing of plastic caps and closures can be accredited to the fact that it is economical, has a long life span and is resistant to extreme conditions.

Plastic container segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period, by reasons of, plastic containers are cost-effective and light in weight. They are extensively used for packaging CSDs and bottled water owing to their cost-effective nature. The increasing demand for CSD and bottled water is driving the demand for plastic containers.

The beverages segment dominates the global plastic caps and closures market as there is a maximum demand for carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, ready-to-drink teas and coffees in the developed countries. An increase in the disposable income leads to a maximum consumer spending on convenience products. The demand for plastic caps and closures has also growing in other end-use industries such as the cosmetics and personal care industry.

Asia Pacific plastic caps and closure market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX % during forecast period. The continuous improvements in government budgets, increasing number of standards in building codes, positive demographic outlook such as the growing population and increasing per capita income and the increasing food & beverage industry in the region, which turns to contribute the growth of the plastic caps and closure market in the Asia Pacific region. All other regions are following to contribute the growth in plastic caps and closure market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market

Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market By Product Type:

• Screw-on Caps

• Dispensing Caps

Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market By Technology:

• Injection Molding

• Compression Molding

• Post-mold TE Band

Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market By Raw Material:

• PP

• HDPE

• LDPE

Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market By Container Type:

• Plastic

• Glass

Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market By End-use Sector:

• Beverages

• Food

Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• The Middle East and Africa

Key Player analysed in the Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market:

• Berry Group

• Crown Holding

• AptarGroup

• Amcor

• Coral Products

• Closure Systems International

• BERICAP

• Silgan Holdings

• RPC Group

• United Caps

• Caps & Closures Pty Ltd

• Caprite Australia Pty. Ltd

• Pano Caps

• Plastic Closures Limited

• Cap & Seal Pvt. Ltd

• Phoenix Closures

• ALUPAC-INDIA

• Helicap Closures

• MJS Packaging

