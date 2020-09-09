Global Plastic Additives Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Product, by Plastic, by Application and by Region.

Global Plastic Additives Market was valued US$ 44.32 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.

Rising demand from end-use industries, increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization are the factors which propel the growth of Global Plastic Additives Market. Also, packaging, increasing demand from agricultural and pharmaceutical applications are the key opportunities in the market. Uncertain low phthalate plasticizer demand in Asia-Pacific region and recycling of non-degradable plastics waste poses a challenge to global plastic additives market. Also, increasing application of lightweight, highly resistant and high-performance polymers in auto parts and construction products development further stimulates the market. Stringent governmental regulations, hinder the growth of plastics additives market. Packaging segment holds the XX% share of the global plastic additives market due to use of plastic in packaging and decoration of finished products. The use of polymers in the packaging industry and its properties, like being lightweight, availability in various colors, low reactivity, chemical and moisture resistance, etc. are factors responsible for growth of Plastic Additives Market. Plastic additives contribute toward prolong lifetime, appearance, thermal protection, clarity, low haze, and improved mechanical properties.

Growing demand from end-use industries and replacement of traditional materials such as metals and commodity plastics with engineering plastics are also propel the growth of Plastic Additives Market. The combination of high strength and lightweight properties make engineering plastics suitable for use in many industrial applications are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific region, China and India are foreseen to have a lucrative opportunity. The demand for plastic products in India and China has been growing in the automobile, electronics, office machines, construction equipment and toy industries. Increase in demand for eco-friendly and high-performance plastic products from developed economies are putting the legislation pressure to plastic additives manufacturing companies in the Asia Pacific region.

The key players operating in the Global Plastic Additives Market are Zeon Chemicals L.P, Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH, Chemtura Corporation, Blackwell Plastics, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Baerlocher Group, Evonik Industries AG, Emerald Performance Materials, Eastman Chemical Company, DuPont, Clariant AG, Axel Plastics Research Laboratories, Inc, Albemarle Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd, Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Sabo S.P.A., PolyOne Corporation, Polymers Compounding Co Ltd, Plastics United Group, Milliken & Company, Lanxess AG, Kaneka Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V. and Adeka Corporation.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Plastic Additives Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Plastic Additives Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Plastic Additives Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Plastic Additives Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Plastic Additives Market

Global Plastic Additives Market, by Product:

• Plasticizers

• Stabilizers

• Flame Retardants

• Impact Modifiers

Global Plastic Additives Market, by Plastic:

• Commodity

• Engineering

• High-Performance Plastic

Global Plastic Additives Market, by Application:

• Packaging

• Construction

• Consumer Goods

• Automotive

Global Plastic Additives Market, by Region:

• North America

• South America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player analysed in Global Plastic Additives Market:

• BASF SE

• ExxonMobil

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Evonik Industries AG,

• Zeon Chemicals L.P

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd

• Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

• Sabo S.P.A.

• PolyOne Corporation

• Polymers Compounding Co Ltd

• Plastics United Group

• Milliken & Company

• Kaneka Corporation

• Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH

• Evonik Industries AG

• Emerald Performance Materials

• Eastman Chemical Company

• DuPont

• Clariant AG

• Chemtura Corporation

• Blackwell Plastics

• Bayer AG

• Baerlocher Group

• Axel Plastics Research Laboratories, Inc

• Albemarle Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V.

