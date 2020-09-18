Global Photolithography Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Process, Application and Region.

Global Photolithography Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Photolithography is a process used in microfabrication to transfer geometric patterns to a film, wafer or substrate. It is also known as optical lithography or UV lithography. It uses light to transfer a geometric pattern from a photomask to a photosensitive chemical photoresist on the substrate.

Market Dynamics

Growing consumer electronics industry across the globe and emergence of advanced electronics products by the global market players are major driving factors behind the growth of market. Growing demand of photolithography for the fabrication of printed circuit board and microprocessor, surge in the production of computer chips, increasing demand of photolithography in integrated circuit (IC) industry and rapidly growing global electronics packaging market are expected to improve the growth of market during forecast period. Photolithography technology provides some benefits such as high sensitivity to light, good adhesion properties, high resolution and it allows 3D encapsulation of cells within hydrogels, which are ultimately propelling the growth of market.

However, high cost of the machines and the need for access to a clean room are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of market. Also rapidly changing semiconductor industry could hinder the growth of market.

Global Photolithography Market: Segmentation Analysis

By process, extreme ultraviolet (EUV) segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Growing semiconductor industry led to the demand of extreme ultraviolet process for fabrication of electronics components. To fabricate the semiconductor devices, manufacturing companies should expose on every wafer of high cost.

Thus, the EUV process is beneficial for companies as it exposes the critical layer in single step which minimizes the semiconductor devices manufacturing cost. The EUV process uses laser produced plasma lighting source, which reduces maintenance and operational cost. Therefore, manufacturing companies are focusing towards extreme ultraviolet photolithography process, which ultimately propelling the growth of market. Furthermore, microprocessors produced by EUV process are powerful, advanced and highly efficient.

By application, IC patterning process dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The growth is attributed to the wide adoption of photolithography process in integrated circuit industry across the globe. Surge in the demand of photolithography in semiconductor ICs for various applications such as in communication devices, consumer electronic products, and sensor devices and memory devices are driving the growth of market.

Global Photolithography Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia pacific held largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The developing economies such as China, India and Japan are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the growing market for electronics and semiconductor industry across the region. Surge in the adoption of photolithography process in the development of miniaturized ICs to use in portable electronics devices is driving the growth of market.

China held the largest market share in global semiconductor industry and is world’s largest importer and consumer of semiconductors. Many emerging economies are dependent on China for trade and technology. Alternatively, Indian semiconductor industry is growing at 10% annually. Thanks to initiatives like the Make in India program by the Government of India to improve the economy.

Global Photolithography Market: Key Development

In Feb 2020, Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology announced that its new cutting-edge semiconductor fabrication line in Hwaseong, Korea, has begun mass production. The facility, V1, is Samsung’s first semiconductor production line dedicated to the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology and produces chips using process node of 7 nanometer (nm) and below.

In July 2019, EV Group a leading supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS, nanotechnology and semiconductor markets unveiled MLE (Maskless Exposure), a revolutionary next-generation lithography technology developed to address future back-end lithography needs for advanced packaging, MEMS, biomedical and high-density printed circuit board (PCB) applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Photolithography Market including all the stakeholders of the industry.The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Photolithography Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Photolithography Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Photolithography Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Photolithography Market

Global Photolithography Market, By Process

• Extreme Ultraviolet [EUV]

• Deep Ultraviolet [DUV]

• I-Line

• Krypton Fluoride [KrF]

• Argon Fluoride Dry [ArF Dry]

• Others

Global Photolithography Market, By Application

• IC Patterning Process

• Printed Circuit Board Fabrication

• Microprocessor Fabrication

• Others

Global Photolithography Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Photolithography Market, Key Players

• ASML Holdings, N.V

• Nikon Corporation

• Canon, Inc

• JEOL Ltd

• NuFlare Technology

• Ultratech, Inc

• Rudolph Technologies, Inc

• SUSS Mictotec, A.G

• Nil Technology

• EV Group

• Carl Zeiss AG

• Samsung Electronics

• Tokyo Electron Limited

• Applied Materials

• Veeco Instruments Inc

• Vistec Electron Beam GMBH

• Shanghai Microelectronics equipment group

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd

