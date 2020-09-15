Global Photo Booth Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027): By Product, Application, and Region.

Global Photo Booth Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of around 19.9% during a forecast period.



Photo booths are one of the best ways to capture a moment in numerous occasions such as weeding, parties and others. It aids in providing the event with memorable moments rather than just a photo-graphs. The adoption of photo booths directly eliminates the hassle of taking pictures yourself thus providing the opportunities to enjoy the occasions.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Photo booth market has expanded because of its simple business model. Photo booths have become popular owing to its taking on in weddings, parties, corporate events and in government services. Photo booth companies mostly offer rental services on an hourly basis, hence majorly contributing to the market growth. The primary equipment required for the photo booth is camera, background, props and other devices like printer and software, hence resulting in low investment supporting various new entrants in the market.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the photo booth market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during the forecast period.

Rental service expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Photo booth rental is gaining a wide range of acceptance thanks to the social media integrated booths which allows the guest to step into social media sharing kiosk and sharing the pictures instantly on the social media platforms.

Document photo segment is dominating the photo booth market and valued around US$ XX Bn in 2018. Document photo both are mainly used to capture photos for passports, driving license and other official documents. The photo booth is regarded as the most capable and best way for capturing the images which meet the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. It is because of the higher adoption in the countries such as the UK and France. Increasing adoption of GIF photo booths in marriage ceremonies and another occasion significantly propel the market growth. According to the statistics conducted by Photo- me international Plc, one of the significant players in photo booth market states that European photo booth market increased by XX% in 2018 mainly in the areas such as France, Switzerland and UK.

The report gives a competitive analysis of the individual standing of the companies against the global landscape of the photo booth industry. The forecast also offers the estimated trends in demand for the market and their impact on the sizes of these companies to help the reader curate profitable business strategies. Photo-Me and Innovative Foto Inc are the major two players in Photobooth market, with about XX% and XX% market share separately in 2016. Other prominent market players in photo booth market contain Photobooth Supply Co., Faceplace, Digital Centre, Extreme Booths, Open Air Photobooth Your City Photo Booth, Team Play, Red Robot, WanMingDa, PhotoExpress, etc.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Photo Booth Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Photo Booth Market.

Scope of the Global Photo Booth Market

Global Photo Booth Market, By Product

• Rental Service

• Equipment Sales

Global Photo Booth Market, By Applications

• Document Photo

• Entertainment Occasion

Global Photo Booth Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Photo Booth Market

• Photobooth Supply Co.

• Faceplace

• Digital Centre

• Kindom Photo Booth

• Photo Booth International

• Photo Me

• Extreme Booths

• Open Air Photobooth

• Your City Photo Booth

• Team Play

• Red Robot

• Innovative Foto Inc

• WanMingDa

• PhotoExpress

• Fang Tu Intelligent

• ATA Photobooths

• FotoMaster

• Road Ready Photo Booths

• DLSR Photobooth

• The Wilkes Booth Co.

• AirBooth

• Photo Booth Emporium

• Snapden

