Global Phosgene Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Derivatives, Application, and Region.

Global Phosgene Market was valued at US$ 4,020.8 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 5,727.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period.

Definition:

Phosgene is a colorless gas. Its odor is unpleasant and is found in volcanoes but in a very small amount.

Market Overview:

In various industries like construction, automotive, agriculture and textile there is an increasing demand of MDI, TDI, and Polycarbonate resins which boost the global phosgene market. Phosgene has high demand in market due its use in chemical industries, pharmaceutical and agrochemical. It is commonly used to produce pesticides and dyes.

Metal industry also has high demand for phosgene and may boost the market size due to its use for platinum, plutonium, uranium, and niobium metal extraction. The production of aluminum chloride and beryllium chloride phosgene are used in chemical industries.

On the other hand, phosgene causes respiratory disorders like suffocation because it is highly toxic. This can be avoided by taking all important precautions while handling this compound.

Market Segmentation:

Based on derivatives, the market is divided into MDI, TDI and polycarbonate resins.

MDI is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its use in non-foam applications for example paints and coatings, sealants, in reaction injection-molding, spandex fibers and high performance elastomers.

Regional analysis:

Region-wise, North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are expected to be main regions in the phosgene market. North America and Western Europe are implementing various changes in production methods of chemicals and applications in various industries which is estimated to drive the demand for phosgene market in these regions. Asia Pacific is estimated a significant growth in phosgene market because of its high demand in industries such as marine, industrial, construction, automotive & transportation, etc. Middle East and Africa is expected to be developing regions in phosgene market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Phosgene Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Phosgene Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Phosgene Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Phosgene Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Phosgene Market

Global Phosgene Market, By Derivatives

• MDI

• TDI

• Others

Global Phosgene Market, By Application

• Agrochemicals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Polycarbonates

• Fine Chemicals

• Dyes

• Specialty Chemicals

• Others

Global Phosgene Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Phosgene Market

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• VanDeMark Chemical Inc. (US)

• Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd (China)

• Vertellus Holdings LLC (US)

• Atul Ltd (India)

• Paushak Ltd (India)

• UPL (India)

• ISOCHEM (France)

• H. Products (Germany)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Dow Chemical

• PPG Industries

• DuPont

• Rubican

