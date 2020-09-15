Global Pharmacy Automation Market FUTURE AND TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT 2026

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Pharmacy Automation Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Chats & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. Global Pharmacy Automation Market report provides exact information about market trends, industrial changes, and consumer behaviour etc. The report assists in outlining brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behaviour about industry which eventually leads to advanced business strategies. Being a verified and reliable source of information, this market research report offers a telescopic view of the existing market trends, emerging products, situations and opportunities that drives the business in the right direction of success. The Global Pharmacy Automation Market report has been framed with the proper use of tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis methods.

Pharmacy automation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 8.03 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.35% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing need of minimizing medication errors and introduction of decentralization of pharmacies will help in driving the growth of the pharmacy automation market.

The major players covered in the pharmacy automation market report are BD, Cerner Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Kuka Aktiengesellschaft, Omnicell, Inc., Capsa Healthcare, RxSafe, LLC, ARxIUM, Talyst, LLC. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Growing geriatric population and rising labour cost in automation is likely to accelerate the growth of the pharmacy automation market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing awareness among pharmacist and emerging markets with healthcare cost reduction measures is further going to boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the pharmacy automation market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Necessity to adopt pharmacy automation systems are likely to hamper the growth of the pharmacy automation market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Pharmacy automation market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into automated medication dispensing systems automated, automated packaging and labelling systems, automated storage and retrieval systems and automated table-top counters. Automated medication dispensing systems is sub segmented into centralized and decentralized. Centralized is further segmented into robots/robotic automated dispensing systems and carousels. is further sub-segmented into automated unit-dose dispensing systems, pharmacy-based automated dispensing systems and ward-based automated dispensing systems. Automated is further sub-segmented into automated unit-dose packaging & labelling systems and automated multi-dose packaging & labelling systems.

The pharmacy automation market is segmented based on end user into retail pharmacies, inpatient pharmacies, outpatient pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management organizations and mail-order pharmacies. Inpatient pharmacies are further sub-segmented into acute care settings and long-term care facilities. Outpatient pharmacies are further sub-segmented into outpatient/fast-track clinics and hospital retail settings.

Pharmacy automation market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

Pharmacy automation market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to pharmacy automation market.

