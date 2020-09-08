Global Pemphigus Vulgaris Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Treatment, Route of Administration, End-Users, and Region.

Global Pemphigus Vulgaris market was valued US$ 423.43 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach 689.34 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.4 % during a forecast period.

Market Definition:

Pemphigus Vulgaris is a rare autoimmune disease that is characterised by painful blisters and erosions on the skin and mucous membranes, most commonly inside the mouth. Pemphigus Vulgaris accounts for 70% of all pemphigus cases worldwide although it is extremely rare in New Zealand ~1 case in 1Mn of the population. Pemphigus Vulgaris affects both men and women. The two main subtypes of pemphigus are pemphigus foliaceus and paraneoplastic pemphigus.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The major factor which is influencing the market growth is documented for the rising bacterial and viral infection, growing occurrence of pemphigus Vulgaris, increasing cases of cancer across the globe. On the other hand, advancement in medicine and diagnostic procedures is expected to drive the market growth for the long run. Vigorous healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the market in the coming years. As there are limited options available in the market for Pemphigus Vulgaris treatment, and various side effects of marketed non-biological drugs, boost up the research for Pemphigus Vulgaris treatment and will simultaneously help the global Pemphigus Vulgaris market to expand.

However, factors like unfavourable reimbursement situation, high cost related to treatment, and lack of awareness are expected to hinder the market growth.

Pemphigus Vulgaris Market Segment analysis:

From the treatment segment, the corticosteroids segment is expected to dominate the treatment segment amongst other types as the primary main target of treatment is to decrease blister formation, prevent infections, and promote healing of blisters and erosions. Systemic corticosteroids are the backbone of medical treatment for controlling the disease, usually in the form of moderate to high doses of oral prednisone or prednisolone, or as pulsed intravenous methylprednisolone. Since their use, many deaths from Pemphigus Vulgaris have been prevented and the mortality rate dropped from 99% to 5-15%. Corticosteroids are not a cure for the disease but improve the patient’s quality of life by reducing disease activity.

Pemphigus Vulgaris Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate Pemphigus Vulgaris Market, and expected to show steady growth during the forecasted period. leading growth factor is considered as the development of new drugs in the region, primarily in the United States. change in lifestyle is the main region to boost the number of patients in this region. Factors like growth in the geriatric population, huge funding in the R &D activity for such rare disease is expected to drive the market growth in this region. The mounting research and development activities in the region are projected to run the innovation of highly effective and improved drugs for the treatment of the targeted market. Developed pharmaceutical infrastructure and technology in this region will boost the market growth by 2020-2027.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to show substantial market growth owing to their economic stability and growing awareness and adoption of new technology and trend. Result of this, Europe is estimated to hold the second-largest share in the market owing to the growth in adult population along with rising research and development activities aiming at Pemphigus Vulgaris disease in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Pemphigus Vulgaris Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

Industrial Update:

In February 2018, Roche announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted the company’s supplemental biologics license application (SBLA) and approved priority review for the use of MabThera/Rituxan (Rituximab) for the treatment of pemphigus Vulgaris (PV), a rare, life-threatening condition characterized by progressive painful blistering of the skin and mucous membranes.

The report also helps in understanding Global Pemphigus Vulgaris Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Pemphigus Vulgaris Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Pemphigus Vulgaris Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Pemphigus Vulgaris Market

Global Pemphigus Vulgaris market, By Treatment

• Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Therapy

• Corticosteroids

• Immunosuppressant’s

• Biological Therapies

• Others

Global Pemphigus Vulgaris market, By Route of Administration

• Subcutaneous

• Intravenous

• Oral

Global Pemphigus Vulgaris market, By End-Users

• Research & Academic Laboratories

• Specialty Dermatology Clinics

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Retailers

• Pharmacy

• E-Commerce

Global Pemphigus Vulgaris Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Pemphigus Vulgaris Market,

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

• Novartis Pharmaceuticals,

• Hoffmann-La Roche,

• Principia Biopharma, Inc,

• Argenx

• Pfizer Inc.,

• Teligent Inc,

• GlaxoSmithKline LLC,

• Almirall

• Argenx SE

• Biogen Inc

• Syntimmune

• Sanofi

• Janssen Global Services

