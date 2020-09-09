Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Product, End User, and Region.

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market was valued US$ 280.80 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 550.60 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.80 % during a forecast period.

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Lateral patient transfer is a potentially injurious process to care-givers and patients. The patient lateral transfer tasks are mostly completed in a hospital setting and home care setting. In the hospital, a force is required to complete lateral transfers and are extremely high speed and pose a significant risk for musculoskeletal injury.

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market, Dynamics:

The global trend of population growth and the long life expectancy of the patients are expected to drive the market growth. The expenditure in the healthcare sector is increasing for society and the trend is generating continued growth in demand for patient lateral transfer service in acute and elderly care-related services. Technological advancements are enabling more preventive healthcare sectors that turn to lead the adoption of cost-savings and a higher quality of life for patients. In the market, multiple options are available to reduce the force of the lateral transfer and friction-reducing sheets, roller boards, repositioning sheets with the use of a ceiling lift, and air transfer devices.

The number of healthcare institutes and hospitals is providing training to healthcare workers on properly using various techniques and materials like transfer belts, using lateral sliding aids such as slid sheet, draw sheet to carry patient transfer process. In addition, the causes of injury for hospital workers are overexertion or related movements like lifting, bending, and reaching. The movements are often performed during patient handling. The Decision-makers in health and care services are prioritizing efforts to prevent work-related health issues, absence from work, and early retirement of hospital workers. Major development activities have conducted to implement preventive transfer programs to prevent muscular and skeletal injuries by healthcare service providers.

On the other hand, the costs of health and medical care in the healthcare sector are high because of the high administrative costs and high capital expenditure, which is expected to limit market growth. The lack of training is also expected to hamper the market growth.

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market, Segment Analysis:

The Hospital segment is expected to contribute a XX% share in the global patient lateral transfer market. Hospitals are an integral part of the healthcare sector. It is a major revenue source for the entire industry, which fuels research and innovation. The multiple corporations are investing significant efforts in terms of revenue & marketing strategies to promote their product/services among the hospitals. The hospital service industry is expected to contribute XX% growth in the healthcare sector, which is majorly attributed to private and community hospitals.

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market, Regional Analysis:

North America region held the XX% market share in 2019 and is projected to contribute a XX% share in the global patient lateral transfer market during the forecast period. The high expenditure in the healthcare sector, the presence of the well-established healthcare infrastructure and prominent key players are expected to boost the regional market growth. The North American healthcare market is characterized by a diversified care system, in which private healthcare providers account for more than half of the market. The consolidation has increased rapidly in current years and more than 60% of hospitals are belonging to a larger healthcare system, where the focus is on increased efficiency and cost-savings. The regional growth is driven by the demographic trend of an aging population and increased lifestyle-related health problems.

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market, Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent market key players are focusing on the deployment of non-mechanical devices, which can help inpatient lateral transfer without causing any injuries to both the patient and healthcare workers. With technology innovations, manufacturers are also developing devices and offering services that can assist in better patient transfer without much effort. Many key players are creating their value in the market by contributing to improved clinical outcomes for patients and enabling a better work environment for healthcare professionals. It also contributes to an efficient healthcare process and a sustainable healthcare system.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market make the report investor’s guide.

Request For View Sample Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/66897/

Scope of the Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market, By Product

• Air assisted lateral transfer mattresses

 Type

o Regular Mattresses

o Split-leg mattresses

o Half mattresses

 Usage

o Reusable air-assisted lateral transfer mattress

o Disposable air-assisted lateral transfer mattress

• Sliding sheet

• Accessories

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory surgery centers

• Others

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market

• EZ Way

• Getinge

• HoverTech

• McAuley Medical

• Medline Industries

• Stryker Corporation

• Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

• Arjo

• Handicare

• Etac Group

• McAuley Medical, Inc.

• Medline Industries Inc.

• Samarit Medical AG

• Blue Chip Medical,Inc.

• Haines Medical Australia

• Scan Medical Co Inc.

• WY’ East Medical Company

• GBUK Banana

Major Table Patient Lateral Transfe Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Patient Lateral Transfe Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-patient-lateral-transfer-market/66897/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business