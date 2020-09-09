Global Paraffin Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) by Type, End Use and Region.

Growing demand for candles, packaging and building materials is expected to drive the paraffin market. However, crude oil price fluctuation and the development of bio-based products are expected to limit the market growth. While, applications in food, the rubber industry and increasing usage of the investment casting process are expected to open new opportunities for the growth of the market in the near forecast. At present, the paraffin market is facing capacity rationalization and from cost issues. Producers are worried that future market requirements will not be met without difficulty.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Liquid paraffin dominated the market followed by kerosene in global paraffin market. Liquid paraffin finds its major use in the pharmaceutical industry. Liquid paraffin acts as a faecal softener and lubricant and is indicated for impaction of the intestines, particularly pelvic flexure impaction, and meconium impaction in foals. Kerosene is predominantly used as a fuel in jet engines and rockets, but it is also used as a solvent for greases and insecticides. Paraffin’s wax is used mainly in candle manufacturing along with explosives, grafts and cork stopper production.

Building and construction industry is growing at a rapid rate owing to increasing construction activities in developing countries. Demand from the food industry in surface protection to promote freshness is also expected to have a positive effect on paraffin’s demand. Medical applications including joining of tissues and various electrical applications owing to insulation properties are also expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. Huge demand is created from the candle industry, which is expected to witness considerable demand, owing to the availability of various substitutes of candles. Changing lifestyle and rise in disposable income of consumers in emerging economies are projected to fuel paraffin consumption in cosmetic applications.

North America is estimated to witness the largest paraffin demand over the forecast period followed by Europe, attributed to increasing applications in the infrastructure and construction industry. North America is the largest importer of paraffin owing to unavailability of raw material in this region. While, Asia Pacific region will display huge product demand, owing to increasing disposable income and developmental activities in emerging nations of the region such as India and China. Expansion of cosmetic and construction industry drives the growth of the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding paraffin market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to emerging segment in paraffin market.

Scope of Global Paraffin Market

Global Paraffin Market, by Type:

• Paraffin Wax

• Liquid Paraffin

• Kerosene

• Petroleum Jelly

Global Paraffin Market, by End Use:

• Packaging

• Candles

• Cosmetics

• Building Materials

• Inks

• PVC

• Polishes

• Rubber

• Tires

Global Paraffin Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South Africa

Key Player Analyzed in the Report:

• BASF SE

• Blended Waxes Inc.

• CITGO Petroleum Corp.

• Marcus Oil & Chemical

• PetroFerm Inc

• Clariant AG

• Chemtura Corp

• ExxonMobil Corp.

• Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Company

• Lubrizol Corp.

• Micro Powsers Inc

• Koster Keunen Holland BV

• Hexion Specialty Chemicals Inc.

• Sasol

• Shell

