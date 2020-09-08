Global Painting Masking Tapes Market : Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Type, by Backing Material, by Application by End-User and by Region.

Global Painting Masking Tapes Market was valued at USD 2.77 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 4.38 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9 % over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Painting Masking Tapes Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Painting Masking Tapes Market Dynamic’s;

Painting Masking Tape is a type of pressure sensitive tape made of a thin and easy-to-tear paper, and an easily released pressure sensitive adhesive. It is available in a variety of widths. Various factors such as growing use of painting masking tape in diverse end-use industries, growing packaging industry in emerging economies, increasing utilization in infrastructure development and in up gradation of electronic equipment are mainly driving the global painting masking tapes market over forecast period. Manufacturers are manufacturing painting tapes with exceptional focus on heat as well as weather resistance features, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market over forecast period.

However, factors such as implementation of stringent regulatory policies, volatility in raw material prices leading to fluctuation in demand are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Painting Masking Tapes Market is segmented by Type, by Backing Material, by Application, by End-user and by Region. By backing material, paper-backed painting masking tape dominated the global market with xx% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Paper tapes are made from crape paper and rubber adhesive coating have a wide range of applications. These tapes are eco-friendly and are available in a wide range of colours. Paper tapes have good holding power, heat insulation, and temperature resistance properties. Manufacturers are developing innovative paper backed painting tapes which can protect surfaces by resisting abrasion, UV, heat and punctures. These tapes can adhere and conform to numerous surfaces for maximum protection.

By End User, building and construction end user segment is expected to dominate the global market with xx% of market share over forecast period owing to increasing use of painting masking tapes surfaces such as wallpapers and newly-painted walls. Building and construction segment is followed by automotive industry with xx% of market share. Painting Masking tapes are used during painting, dent repairs, and several other activities in automobile manufacture and repair.

Request For View Sample Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample//64270/

By geography, APAC held 38.78% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period owing to ongoing R&D and advancements in electrical & electronics, healthcare, and automotive industries. China is expected to be the major contributor, mainly led by the high demand from heavy industries and consumer product manufacturing sectors. Factors such as low cost of raw materials and easy availability of cheap labour for the manufacturing of painting masking tapes are mainly driving market growth in china. APAC is followed by North America and Europe. North America painting masking tapes market is expected hold xx% of market share over forecast period owing to increasing demand from diverse manufacturing and heavy industries and ever-expanding automotive, aerospace, and construction industries.

Report covers in depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, value chain, supply chain and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. Key players operating in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, collaborations, strategic alliances, expansion, joint ventures, new product launches, patent and diversification to increase regional presence and business opeartions. 3M Company is leading market player in this market. 3M offers a variety of painting masking tapes such as 3M™ Masking Tape 231, 3M™ Masking Tape 234 and 3M™ Masking Tape 2307 for the industrial and consumer markets. 3M™ Masking Tape 231 provides best-in-class holding power for critical paint lines and clean removal on high valued products or processes. 3M™ Masking Tape get reliable masking and clean removal on surfaces for functional coatings or paints, splicing, and heavy duty maintenance. 3M™ Masking Tape 2307 is used for clean removal for light duty bundling, attaching, and labelling.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Painting Masking Tapes Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Painting Masking Tapes Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Painting Masking Tapes Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Painting Masking Tapes Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Painting Masking Tapes Market

Global Painting Masking Tapes Market Segmentation by Type

• Acrylic-based

• Silicone-based

• Rubber-based

• Others

Global Painting Masking Tapes Market Segmentation by Backing Material

• Foam

• Foil

• Plastics

• Glass Fiber

• Paper

• Foil

Global Painting Masking Tapes Market Segmentation by Application

• Painting

• General Purpose

• High Temperature Applications

• Spraying

• Metal Working

Global Painting Masking Tapes Market Segmentation by End-user

• Automotive

• Building & Construction

• Electricals & Electronics

• Packaging

• Aerospace

• Consumer Goods

• Furniture & Decorations

• Others

Global Painting Masking Tapes Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• South America

Global Painting Masking Tapes Market Major Players

• 3M Company

• Berry Global, Inc.

• Nitto Denko Corp.

• Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

• Scapa Group PLC

• Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.

• Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

• Shurtape Technologies LLC

• Bolex (Shenzhen) Adhesive Products Co. Ltd.

• Advance Tapes International Ltd.

• Lintec Corporation (Japan)

• Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

• Lohmann GmbH (Germany)

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here: @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying//64270/

Major Table Painting Masking Tapes Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Painting Masking Tapes Market, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global Painting Masking Tapes Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Painting Masking Tapes Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Painting Masking Tapes Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-painting-masking-tapes-market/64270/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com