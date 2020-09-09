Global Orthopedic Devices Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Product, End-user, and Region

Global Orthopedic Devices Market size was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 4.20% from 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Orthopedics is a branch of medicinal surgery dealing with preservation and restoration of the functions of the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic devices aid in treating orthopedic injuries and deformities like trauma fixation, joint reconstruction, and spinal surgery.

The global market for orthopedic devices is set to gain traction from the growing geriatric population across the globe. The U.S has the largest aging population with 46 million people aged above 65 years, in Europe nearly 19.5% of the people were aged above 65 years, and 27% of the people were aged above 65 years in Japan, in 2018. These regions have the main bearing, as all companies are present in these regions accounting for about 80% to 85% of the orthopedic devices market. The growth prospects and opportunities for orthopedic devices exist outside these markets as most of the developing and underdeveloped regions need musculoskeletal care. The MMR report contains a detailed study of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the orthopedic devices market.

Request For View Sample Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/66301

The report will also provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the orthopedic devices market size. Based on product, the joint reconstruction segment expected to grow at the highest XX.45% CAGR during the forecast period. The joint reconstruction segment is further segmented into hip replacement, knee replacement, ankle replacement, shoulder replacement, and others. Among this, knee replacement sub-segment expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing volume of knee surgeries.

Global Orthopedic Devices Market1

North America’s orthopedic devices market was valued US$ XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX million by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.15% during the forecast period. Growing demand for advanced healthcare services with the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure along with massive reimbursement coverage is the factors responsible for the orthopedic devices market growth. The U.S. Orthopedic devices market, which was estimated at US$ XX million in 2019, is forecast to exceed US$ XX million by 2027. Enhanced healthcare amenities along with burgeoning demand for orthopedic services because of the high incidence of ailments like osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and musculoskeletal disorders will accelerate business growth.

As per the EU-OSHA (European Agency for Safety and Health at Work), musculoskeletal disorders are one of the most common work-related ailments throughout Europe as they affect millions of workers and cost employers billions of euros presently. A European occupational health survey found that about 47% of European workers reported back pain, whereas 43% had painful neck, shoulder, and upper limb muscles in 2019.

The research study includes the profiles of leading players operating in the global orthopedic devices market. In 2018, Medtronic Company launched the Infinity Occipitocervical-Upper Thoracic (OCT) System in the United States. This system is used to simplify posterior cervical spine surgery. With this launch, the Medtronic Company expanded its product portfolio.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Orthopedic Devices Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Orthopedic Devices Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Orthopedic Devices Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Orthopedic Devices Market make the report investor’s guide.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here: @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/66301

Scope of the Global Orthopedic Devices Market

Global Orthopedic Devices Market, By Product

• Joint reconstruction

o Hip replacement

o Knee replacement

o Ankle replacement

o Shoulder replacement

o Others

• Spinal devices

• Trauma fixation

• Orthobiologics

• Arthroscopic devices

• Others

Global Orthopedic Devices Market, By End-user

• Hospitals

• Orthopedic Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Global Orthopedic Devices Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in the Global Orthopedic Devices Market

• Smith & Nephew Plc.

• Aap Implantate Ag

• Aesculap Inc.

• Alphatec Spine

• Amedica Corporation

• Apatech Ltd.

• Arthrocare Corporation

• Biomet Inc.

• Conmed Corporation

• Depuy Inc.

• Donjoy Inc.

• Exatech Inc.

• Globus Medical Inc.

• Integra Lifesciences Holding Corporation

• Medtronic Inc.

• Nuvasive Inc.

• Stryker Corporation

• Synthes Inc.

• Zimmer Holding Inc.

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Orthopedic Devices Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-orthopedic-devices-market/66301/

Major Table Orthopedic Devices Market of Contents Report

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com