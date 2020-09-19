Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Type, category,Application and Region

Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 6.9 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market



Oral Contraceptive Pills are birth control pills including progestin and estrogen hormones. These hormones induce contraception/birth control by preventing ovulation. These pills are also known as combined pills or combined Oral Contraceptive Pills (COCP).The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Drivers and Restrains

Apart from pregnancy prevention, they can also be used to address other health conditions, particularly menstrual-related disorders such as menstrual pain, irregular menstruation, fibroids, endometriosis-related pain, and menstrual-related migraines. Increasing of this medication for various treatment will propel the global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market during forecast period. Rising awareness about population control and increasing incident of abortion has driven the growth of the market. Government initiatives for minimizing unwanted pregnancy, increasing awareness and healthcare expenditure, and increasing in use of contraceptives drugs has provided fuel for the growth of the market. Despite the several plus points of oral contraceptive pills, the market is being hampered due to the possible side effects they can cause. These pills have a potential to lead to breast cancer, stroke, and blood clots. These factors are considered to be major restraint to global market.

Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market key segmentation

Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market is segmented in to type, category and Application. Based on type, market is categorized as Combination, Progestin Only and Others. The combination segment is further sub-divided as Monophasic, Triphasic and Others. This segment is expected to grow with rapid pace with significant CAGR of XX% during forecast period. By application the segment is divided as Pharmacies, Research and development, Electronics, Others (Including transportation, energy generation, etc.).A new intermediary telemedicine market has emerged between health care providers and the patient that may decrease barriers to obtaining the pill, particularly for women living in contraceptive deserts. A growing number of online services and smartphone applications offer options for patients to speak with providers by video or chat, get prescriptions, and order birth control pills through mail delivery. These services work by collaborating with physicians, pharmacies, and sometimes health insurers to prescribe and ship OCP to the patient’s home or a local pharmacy. This trend of telemedicine is boosting the pharmacies segment and simultaneously driving the global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market.

Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Regional Analysis

Based on region the Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Latin America Middle East Africa. North America dominated global market in 2018. Increasing of this medication for various treatment will propel the global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market in this region. Asia Pacific is the most attractive market for oral contraceptive pills during forecast period thanks to the steady economic development in countries such as Singapore, India, China, Australia, and Philippines. This economic growth has resulted in the increasing disposable income of the people, surging awareness about family planning and contraceptives, and the desire for healthier living. This has led to the rising adoption rate of oral contraceptive pills in the region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Oral Contraceptive Pills Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market by type

• Combination

• Progestin

• Only Others

Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market by category

• Generic

• Branded

Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market by Application

• Pharmacies

• Research and development

• Electronics

• Others (Including transportation, energy generation, etc.)

Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market by region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating on Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market

• Bayer

• Janssen Global Services

• Allergan, plc

• Teva Pharmaceutical

• Piramal Enterprises

• Pfizer

• Merck

• Mankind Pharma

• Actavis, Inc.

• Merck & Co., Inc.,

