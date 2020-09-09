Global Optical Network Hardware Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Application, and Region.

Global Optical Network Hardware Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.50 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

An optical networking is a technique that carries digital information via light waves over fiber optic cables. The optical networking is communication system, which usage the light signals. It usages optical fiber cables as the primary communication medium for transforming data as light pulses between sender and receiver nodes.

The adoption of cloud services, use of connected virtual devices, and integration of mobile services of Wi-Fi, and 3G or 4G technology are some of the prominent factors behind the optical network hardware market growth. An increase in demand of high bandwidth services, introduction of IoT technologies, and usage of internet for personal and commercial purpose by consumers are also expected to boost the market growth. Currently, many applications have transformed from function specific dedicated hardware platforms to virtualized services deployed within cloud datacenters that is increasing the demand for the optical network hardware.

On the other hand, lack of Infrastructure in developing and under-developed countries and high cost of transition and maintenance are expected to limit the global optical network hardware market growth.

Wavelength-Division Multiplexing is helps in multiplexing of number of optical fiber carrier signals into a single fiber optic cable by using different wavelengths of light. It provides multiple wavelengths in a single fiber cable. For enterprises, it delivers benefits like full duplex transmission, similar optical network hardware components, and also provides high security. The multiplexing offers an additional benefit of higher bandwidth that achieving the high speed internet across the optical fiber channel. WDM technology-based optical networking is expected to contribute XX% share in the global optical network hardware market. An introduction of ROADM-based WDM networking solutions is one of the promising trends in the global optical networking hardware market. Some of the prominent key players are investing huge capital in building WDM ROADM-based optical equipment, which can provide faster and higher transmission capacity networks to their customers.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to contribute XX% share in the global optical network hardware market during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the growth in investment by Asian government in building high capacity network, increasing trend of broadband network, and emerging datacenter market in the region. The region is a major hub for consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial verticals. The region has become a global focal point for significant investments and business expansions. The many users have upgraded their connectivity solutions from 3G to 4G technologies and the development of 5G mobile technologies, with commercial deployments planned in Japan and China are also expected to boost the regional market growth.

The rise in adoption of smart phones, a number of internet users , the demand for connectivity, focus on enhancing existing networks and establishing new connectivity networks, and bandwidth-intensive applications, like video-on-demand services are some of the driving factors behind the market growth. Presence of the high population base, increase in investments for R&D activities, and the focus of international and domestic IT companies on the growth of big data analytics and cloud-based services are expected to drive the growth of optical network hardware market in the region.

Scope of the Global Optical Network Hardware Market

Global Optical Network Hardware Market, By Type

• WDM

• SONET/SDH

Global Optical Network Hardware Market, By Application

• Broadband Infrastructure

• Datacentre

• Fiber Optic Networks

• Smart Cities

• Others

Global Optical Network Hardware Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Optical Network Hardware Market

• ADTRAN, Inc.

• ADVA Optical Networking

• Ericsson

• ZTE Corporation

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Infinera Corporation

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• Nokia Corp

• ALE International

• Alcatel – Lucent

• Ciena Corporation

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

• Cisco Systems

