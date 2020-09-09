Global Okra Seeds Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Product, End-User, and Region.

Global Okra Seeds Market size was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 11.2% from 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Okra seeds contain about 20% oil and 20% protein. Okra is a commercial vegetable crop with a considerable area under farming in Asia & Africa. Okra seeds are a significant vegetable of the steamy economies & utmost popular in India, Cameroon, Nigeria, and Iraq. However, it is virtually not grown in Europe and North America; yet, a lot of people in these economies have started liking this vegetable owing to a good amount of vitamin A and folic acid, also carbohydrates, phosphorus, magnesium & potassium.

Cancer is a non-communicable disease with a high worldwide incidence and mortality rate. The institute of National Cancer in Thailand reports growing cumulative incidence of liver, breast, colorectal, lung, and cervical cancers, accounting for more than 60% of all cancers in the kingdom. Therefore, various companies attempt to elucidate the phytochemical composition of the okra seeds.

The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a worldwide crisis. It has mostly affected the agricultural supply chain following the lockdown in various countries. Trade restrictions and nationwide lockdowns are likely to impact the USA and European economies that are widely reliant on the import of okra seeds from India for catering to the domestic need. Likewise, the MMR report contains a detailed study of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the okra seeds market.

The MMR report will also provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the okra seeds market size. Based on the product, the conventional okra seeds segment expected to grow at the highest XX.15% CAGR during the forecast period. The use of traditional and open-pollinated variations is booming the demand for conventional okra seeds. However, the organic segment is expected to register the highest growth of XX.09% over 2019-2027. This fast-paced growth can be attributed to the changing customer preference for organic vegetables and fruits.

Global Okra Seeds Market1

The Asia Pacific Okra Seeds Market was valued US$ XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX million by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.55% during the forecast period. The market in APAC is highly fragmented with the presence of many small-scale seed manufacturers. The major okra seed-producing economies in the region include India, Malaysia, Philippines, and others, with the bulk of production exported across the globe.

The seed industry is made up of a small group of large worldwide players and a long tail of small and medium enterprises that operate at countrywide, regional, and local levels. While the integrated seed business model of the global companies includes R&D, seed production, marketing and sales, and capacity building, the small and medium companies in various cases only focus on three of these elements. Also, in terms of portfolio and geographic focus, the seed industry is very heterogeneous.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Okra Seeds Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Okra Seeds Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Okra Seeds Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Okra Seeds Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Okra Seeds Market

Global Okra Seeds Market, By Product

• Conventional Okra Seeds

• Organic Okra Seeds

Global Okra Seeds Market, By End User

• Food

• Pharmaceutical

• Agricultural Planting

• Others

Global Okra Seeds Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Global Okra Seeds Market

• Advanta

• Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company Private Limited

• UPL

• Syngenta

• Corteva

• Bayer

• Limagrain

• Mahyco

• Sakata Seed Corporation

• W. Atlee Burpee

• Kitazawa Seed Company

• Alabama Farmers’Cooperative

• Western Bio Vegetable Seeds Ltd

APAC Key players:

• Western Bio Vegetable Seeds Ltd

• Sakata Seed Corporation

• Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company Private Limited

• XX

• XX

North America Key players:

• W. Atlee Burpee & Co

• Kitazawa Seed Company

• XX

• XX

