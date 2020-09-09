Global Nurse Call Systems Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Technology, Application, End-User, and Region.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.50 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

The nurse call system (NCS) is an efficient and flexible hub for patient information and staff activity. The system’s features deliver the functionality to reduce staff response time to patient calls by effectively managing staff, call types, and communications between both patient and nurse. The nurse call system has a separate, independent supply network, which is fed with an individual power supply and UPS modules in case of power failure.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, Dynamics:

Telecommunication, nurse call system, medical technology, building control technology, and other systems are playing a vital role in terms of savings. In a hospital or in any medical center, the patient has required the nurse section, which is responsible for the patient’s health care. In the case of an emergency, the patients need a way to call the nurse immediately, which is expected to increase the demand for the nurse call. An increase in the requirement for efficient and responsive health care communication between patient and nurse, budget allocation for health care of the elderly population, and patient population are some of the prominent drivers behind the growth of the global nurse call systems market. The presence of the old age people, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, high investment in the healthcare industry, and government initiative for many technological innovations for consumer healthcare are expected to boost the global nurse call systems market growth.

The stringent rules and regulations across the globe are expected to limit the global nurse call systems market growth. In Germany, the leading guideline for the safety of nurse call systems is the DIN VDE 0834. It is not legally binding. It is the reference, which defines the state-of-the-art in a court of law, which helps to set the minimum requirements of the patients.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, Segment Analysis:

Wireless Nurse Call Systems are expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. An introduction of the day-to-day technological advancements is offering wide opportunities in the healthcare sector. The wireless nurse call systems in hospitals are playing a crucial that enable and ensure proper care to the patients by the nurses. Wireless nurse call systems are becoming more popular. It helps to reduce the installation cost over the wired network.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, Regional Analysis:

North America region held the dominant position in 2019 and is projected to continue its dominant position in the global nurse call systems market during the forecast period. Presence of the geriatric population with an increasing demand for digital healthcare, adoption of the nurse call system in the hospital, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and high investment from the public and private sectors are expected to drive the growth in the nurse call systems market. A growing interest in the design of technologies for older adults, the introduction of the innovative technologies, which can support older adults through health maintenance and health information management are expected to boost market growth. The rise in incidences of chronic diseases and long-term diseases in the aged population is expected to increase the demand for the nurse call system across the region. According to Medicare, nearly about US$ 2 Bn reimbursement costs can be saved by adopting nurse call systems in the hospitals and care centers.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent key players are increasing investments towards various healthcare IT systems. A trend of adopting advanced art communication systems in hospitals is expected to increase the demand for the nurse call systems. Healthcare facilities are increasingly focusing on building efficient communication infrastructure to deliver enhanced clinical workflow integration to their patients. Additionally, with an introduction to the innovative technological advancements in the IT and communication systems, the global nurse call systems market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Nurse Call Systems Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Nurse Call Systems Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Nurse Call Systems Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Nurse Call Systems Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Nurse Call Systems Market

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, By Type

• Button-Based Systems

• Integrated Communication Systems

• Mobile Systems

• Intercom Systems

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, By Technology

• Wired communication

• Wireless communication

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, By Application

• Alarms & Communications

• Workflow Optimization

• Wanderer Control

• Fall Detection & Prevention

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, By End-User

• Hospitals & ASCs

• Long-term Care Facilities

• Clinics & Physician’s Office

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Nurse Call Systems Market

• Rauland-Borg Corporation

• Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

• Ascom Holding AG

• Azure Healthcare Ltd

• Schrack Seconet AG.

• Intercall Systems, Inc

• Jeron Electronic Systems

• Johnson Controls International Plc

Major Table Nurse Call Systems Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Nurse Call Systems Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global Nurse Call Systems Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Nurse Call Systems Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

7. Global Nurse Call Systems Market Analysis and Forecast, By Type

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. Nurse Call Systems Market Value Share Analysis, By Type

7.4. Nurse Call Systems Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, By Type

7.5. Nurse Call Systems Market Analysis, By Type

7.6. Nurse Call Systems Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Type

8. Global Nurse Call Systems Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology

8.1. Introduction and Definition

8.2. Key Findings

8.3. Nurse Call Systems Market Value Share Analysis, By Technology

8.4. Nurse Call Systems Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, By Technology

8.5. Nurse Call Systems Market Analysis, By Technology

8.6. Nurse Call Systems Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Technology

9. Global Nurse Call Systems Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-User

9.1. Introduction and Definition

9.2. Key Findings

9.3. Nurse Call Systems Market Value Share Analysis, By End User

9.4. Nurse Call Systems Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, By End User

9.5. Nurse Call Systems Market Analysis, By End User

9.6. Nurse Call Systems Market Attractiveness Analysis, By End User

